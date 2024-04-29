13 Years of 'Saibo': Celebrating Sachin-Jigar's musical hits of the movie ‘Shor In The City’

MUMBAI: 28 April 2024 marks the 13th year of the much-loved ‘Shor In The City.’ The multi-narrative film set in Mumbai gave us one of the most unique and relatable albums of all time.

Sachin-Jigar delivered a one-of-a-kind album that went on and became the essence of the film. The film's soundtrack features a mix of energetic and soulful songs that complement the gritty-urban setting and narrative of the movie. Here are some notable songs from the soundtrack:

Saibo

The romantic ballad sung by Tochi Raina and Shreya Ghoshal gained massive popularity, because of its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics. Sachin-Jigar captures the essence of love amidst the chaos of the city, making it a standout track. With its poignant lyrics and soulful composition, the song resonated deeply with listeners, becoming one of the favourite among fans of the film.

Karma Is A Bitch

‘Karma Is A Bitch’ track exudes an edgy and urban vibe, perfectly aligning with the film's theme. It's characterized by its energetic beat and urban flavour, accentuated by rap verses from Suraj Jagan and Priya Panchal. Sachin-Jigar’s knack for catchy beat and raw lyrics contribute to the appeal of the song, making it a standout piece on the soundtrack of the movie.

Shor

The title track of the film, ‘Shor,’ perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Mumbai. It celebrates the city's vibrant chaos, echoes of the bustling streets and diverse array of people. The duo Sachin Jigar have given us the most energetic rhythm and spirited lyrics through this song assembled that immerses us in the lively essence of Mumbai.