Artium Empowers Global Music Talent through its Artium Superstar Finale and Teachers Conclave Events

MUMBAI: Artium Academy, India’s leading music learning and community platform, recently wrapped up its grand Artium Superstar Finale and Teacher Conclave, a two-day extravaganza that combined music, mentorship, and camaraderie. The event pulsated with vibrant energy, showcasing Artium’s burgeoning music talent. The performances were evaluated by an esteemed panel of industry luminaries, featuring the legendary Sonu Nigam, Patron in Chief, Artium Academy. He was joined by his father, the illustrious singer Agam Kumar Nigam, alongside stalwarts such as Aruna Sairam, P. Unnikrishnan, Louis Banks, Raju Singh, Gino Banks, Shruti Shadolikar Katkar, and Ananth Vaidyanathan.

The grand finale, held at St. Andrew's Auditorium in Bandra, felt like a living tapestry of musical genres and performances. The audience was treated to breathtaking shows from teachers and students alike, with everything from soulful classical pieces to high-energy pop renditions. This display of diverse talent highlighted the creative spirit that defines the Artiumcommunity.

Out of the 46 student performers, 5 singers emerged victorious, clinching the prestigious Artium Superstar.Teachers, along with musicians in Artium's Marketing and Academics teams also took to the stage, demonstrating that musical brilliance isn't just confined to the up-and-coming artists but is deeply ingrained in Artium's educator community as well.

The following students through their extraordinary performances were announced winners

in their respective categories and felicitated by the maestros and now have an opportunity to release their singles with Artium Originals:

The diversity of music learners at Artium across walks of life was also brought to light by a very heartwarming performance by Malti Shah, 83 and Apexa Panchal, 8, on the classic song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma; playing along with a beautifully woven video montage of Artium's learners from across the globe.

Yet, the event was about much more than just performances. The preceding Teacher Conclave was a melting pot of ideas, innovations, and networking, with 148 teachers from across India coming together. The conclave focused on fostering professional growth and community, unveiling a host of new initiatives, including cutting-edge technology to enhance music education and curriculum upgrades designed to keep pace with the evolving landscape of the music industry. Amidst all the discussions, the atmosphere was electric with the shared joy of belonging to a community that values creativity and collaboration.

Ashish Joshi, Founder and CEO of Artium Academy, “expressed his enthusiasm for the event's success, saying, "Artium is committed to providing a platform for emerging artists to shine. Our two-day extravaganza not only showcased remarkable talent but also reaffirmed our mission to foster a strong sense of community and collaboration among our educators and students."

Echoing Joshi's sentiments, Sonu Nigam, renowned playback singer and Patron in Chief, Artium Academy, noted, "Artium Superstar is more than just a competition; it's a journey of discovery and growth for young artists. I'm honored to be a part of this initiative that's shaping the future of music in India."