News |  29 Apr 2024 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Fans express their excitement to see their Lucky Paaji Aka Vaarun Bhagat in Undekhi 3 says, "Lucky Paaji taught me what loyalty is....."

MUMBAI: After the massive success of the first two seasons of Undekhi, fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Season 3. The makers recently released the official trailer for the upcoming season, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement. The trailer, featuring the iconic Lucky Paji aka actor Vaarun Bhagat has intensified the anticipation among fans who are now counting down the days until May 10th, when the new season is set to be released on Sony Liv. Vaarun Bhagat who portrays the character of Lucky Paji is one of those characters who have a different fanbase than any other. As the season approaches, Vaarun is highly active on social media and keeps on sharing snippets from the upcoming seasons. Fans from all corners of the globe have flooded the comments section with expressions of excitement and love for the actor. One fan wrote, "Lucky paaji, mainu tuhada gang join karna si, please!" (Lucky paaji, I want to join your gang, please!), while another expressed, "Bhai maza aa jata hai aapki acting dekh ke sach me" The impact of the series on its viewers is evident in comments like, "Undekhi dekh kar Manali jaana mujhe darr lagta hai" (After watching Undekhi, I'm afraid to go to Manali), and "Go Well Lucky paaji, Really admire u a lot, Lucky Paaji taught me what loyalty is  Love you ". Check out some comments now, 11111 https://www.instagram.com/p/C58MuXrs53p/ https://www.instagram.com/p/C6LZRzXsNEO/ His entire comment section has even left him stunned by the love he is receiving from the fans who are anticipating him soon to see another new suspense and drama that he has to offer to all his fans. Comments such as, "Varun bhai aapka dosti, pyar, or gussa vapas dekhnae ko bekarar hai" (Varun bhai, we are eager to see your friendship, love, and anger again), and "Is baar fir Lucky fir se machayenge " (This time, Lucky will create havoc again , we will rock it again ). Even when Undekhi 2 was released last year, Vaarun was indeed very grateful for the love he had received, and personally, we are sure that even Vaarun is very excited for the audience as he says, "You will see different colors of Lucky in this season, with lots of twists and turns so I would just say that via Lucky Paaji, get ready to delve into a whole new world through Undekhi 3" Love from audience in Undekhi 2, https://www.instagram.com/p/CbE9c2BMhyc/?img_index=2 https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca4TO9HM3AT/ With such overwhelming love and anticipation, Undekhi Season 3 is all set to create waves once again, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats with its daredevil looks and gripping storyline.

Lucky Paaji Vaarun Bhagat Undekhi 3
