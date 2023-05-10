RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 May 2023 18:33 |  By RnMTeam

"He is continuously looking for a solution, like he wants to be happy, encouraging, energetic, and ambitious," says actor Vaarun Bhagat for actor Ashish Vidyarthi on recalling his "Aar Ya Paar" Days in Azebaijan

MUMBAI: The picturesque landscapes of Azerbaijan served as the perfect backdrop for actors Vaarun Bhagat and Ashish Vidyarthi to unwind and enjoy a delightful coffee break during the shooting of their popular series, "Aar Ya Paar." The talented duo, known for their remarkable performances, took a moment away from their hectic schedules to relax, bond, and capture a fun-filled video that they shared with their fans on social media. Their camaraderie and infectious energy showcased the lighter side of their personalities, leaving fans excited and eager to know more about their offscreen bond.

The on-screen father-son duo, Vaarun Bhagat and Ashish Vidyarthi, decided to take a break from their busy filming schedule and indulge in a cup of steaming hot coffee. They recorded a fun-filled video, capturing their laughter, playful banter, and a fun new way of drinking coffee with jaggery. Their contagious energy and genuine bond resonated with their followers, who eagerly awaited a glimpse into their off-screen rapport after watching the show.

Talking about their interaction, Vaarun says, "During the shoot, he later told me, 'Let's plan a day tomorrow.'" I had no clue that it would be such a pleasant experience. And he's a guy with a lot of energy and positivity. He is continuously looking for a solution, like he wants to be happy, encouraging, energetic, and ambitious. And it was such a lovely day that day. We went, and I was actually more nervous being on his camera than being on the real camera because you'll be having this conversation with him, and then you'll see you're being filmed, and his look won't change. That was really cool. And, of course, we ate a lot. We drank quite a bit of coffee and we did a lot of walking."

He continues, "It was really weird because I was scared that a huge piece of jaggery would get stuck in my throat." and I didn't even say anything. It was so difficult to do that. But I did it, and it was fun. It was a lot of fun."

Check out the video now,

As the video made its way to various social media platforms, fans of both Vaarun Bhagat and Ashish Vidyarthi were quick to react. Social media timelines were flooded with enthusiastic comments, emojis, and shares, as fans expressed their delight in witnessing the fun-loving side of their favorite actors. The video became an instant hit, garnering thousands of views within hours and generating buzz.

Tags
Vaarun Bhagat Ashish Vidyarthi music song
Related news
 | 10 May 2023

Palash Sen's musical short film explores love, identity in Himachal

MUMBAI: Popular singer Palash Sen's latest musical short film 'Jaane Khuda' delves into the complexities of emotions and relationships in contemporary India.

read more
 | 10 May 2023

Niall Horan wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in 'One Direction' biopic

MUMBAI: Singer Niall Horan would love to have his doppelganger friend Allen Leech or Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in a 'One Direction' biopic.

read more
 | 10 May 2023

Vietnamese Superstar Son Tung M-TP Achieves 1 Million Streams within 24 Hours with his Highly-Anticipated English Single "MAKING MY WAY"

MUMBAI: Vietnamese superstar Sn Tng M-TP has once again captured the hearts of fans around the world with the release of his latest single "MAKING MY WAY." Recorded entirely in English and showcasing Sn Tng M-TP's dynamic vocals and innovative sound, the track delivers a message of

read more
 | 10 May 2023

Mumbai-based artist Neil Nayak Releases Uplifting New Single "Panne"

MUMBAI: Neil Nayak, a Mumbai-based composer and songwriter has announced the release of his latest single "Panne." Composed and written by Neil Nayak, the track features the vocal talents of Faris Khan and music production by Zoheb Khan.

read more
 | 10 May 2023

Reyen Eyes is all set to release his next track, 'Rave," on June 9

MUMBAI: Reyen Eyes, the young Indian rising star in the music industry, is set to release the second track titled "Rave" from his album "18+" The song will be released by Italy-based music label 'Mille Ville Music', further enhancing his enviable international fan fo

read more

RnM Biz

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
10 Years of Go Goa Gone: Music duo Sachin- Jigar open up about their experience of creating music for the film

MUMBAI: India’s very own zombie action comedy movie, Go Goa Gone continues to be one of the most iconic Hindi films of all times. Helmed by Raj and D...read more

2
Meet Aparna Sud, production designer of hit period drama 'Jubilee'

MUMBAI: Since the release of Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Jubilee’ on Amazon Prime Video, the period series has been receiving widespread acclaim. From...read more

3
Mumbai, Get Ready for a Musical Weekend Treat with Javed Ali and Shilpa Rao at R CITY

MUMBAI - Mumbai's iconic lifestyle destination, R CITY, is bringing to its patrons an unforgettable musical extravaganza, this May, with two of the...read more

4
Mumbai-based artist Neil Nayak Releases Uplifting New Single "Panne"

MUMBAI: Neil Nayak, a Mumbai-based composer and songwriter has announced the release of his latest single "Panne." Composed and written by Neil Nayak...read more

5
'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to be joined by Chris Gayle in Mumbai tour

MUMBAI: 'Calm Down' singer Rema will be joined by West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle during his musical tour in Mumbai under his 'Rema Calm Down...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games