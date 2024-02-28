RadioandMusic
News |  28 Feb 2024 16:09 |  By RnMTeam

Atif Aslam's heartfelt gesture leaves fans in awe during recent tour in Australia

MUMBAI: Atif Aslam hailed as one of the exceptional singers globally not only dominating the music charts for more than two decades. But his magnetic stage presence and knack for connecting with audiences have consistently swept billions worldwide off their feet and left them eagerly anticipating his live performances.

Australia recently witnessed magical evenings as the multifaceted artist Atif Aslam set the stage ablaze across four different cities starting with Auckland on 2nd Feb, followed by Melbourne on the 4th, Sydney on the 9th, and concluding the tour in Brisbane on Feb 11th. The concert venues were transformed into a musical haven when he was seen entertaining the crowd with some of his iconic songs from the Bollywood hits, such as ‘O Meri Laila’, ‘Woh Lamhey’, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, ‘Tu Jaane Naa’, ‘O Saathi’, ‘Doorie’ and many more. The tour was organized by Shammi Singh, from the leading event management company ‘COC LIV’, which has provided a one-of-a-kind experience to the audience.

The tour stood out from the ordinary as fans went wild on social media, sharing numerous posts detailing their tour experiences and concert clips that touched the hearts of many, quickly spreading virally. Among the anecdotes, one special heart-warming story emerged: Atif Aslam making arrangements for a visually impaired fan to attend his live concert, ensuring she had a memorable experience. For some attendees, it became a treasured concert memory, evoking varied emotions such as dancing, tears, and an overwhelming sense of gratitude and happiness.

Expressing his appreciation for the Australian audience, Atif Aslam stated, “I am humbled to be part of this tour and would love to come back here again for this warm crowd. I wanted to make the evenings special for the music lovers but instead, the incredibly enthusiastic audience of Australia left me utterly touched and blessed. The love from my audience, especially when they always sing along with me, makes me feel like we are always in tune."

On being asked about the tour, the director of COC LIV, Mr. Shammi Singh said, “We are incredibly proud to bring Atif Aslam who has a massive fan base in Australia. Atif Aslam is an exceptional artist, and collaborating with him certainly made this tour a memorable and extraordinary experience for the Australian audience. He not only delivers melodious tunes to the ears but also evokes euphoria when on stage. His performance would undoubtedly be etched in history as one of his greatest tours.”

As the concerts ended, the audience was left stunned and wanting more. Atif Aslam is celebrated for his versatile and expressive voice, earning him a large fan base and several awards for his contributions to the music industry.

