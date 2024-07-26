Artiste First announces a monumental milestone in their musical journey: 'Ishq' surpasses 100 million streams

MUMBAI: Artiste First is thrilled to announce a monumental milestone in their musical journey: "Ishq" has surpassed 100 million streams, 150 million YouTube views, 500 Million plus stream on Tik Tok and 1 billion Instagram audio plays. To mark this special occasion, Artiste First are excited to release the music video for "Khwaab," a standout track from their acclaimed album, Lost; Found by Faheem Abdullah. This release coincides with the album's two-month anniversary, which has captivated audiences with its 14 personal and evocative tracks.

"Khwaab" sung by Faheem and PHO beautifully captures the feeling of unrequited love, taking listeners on a heartfelt journey of dealing with emotions that are not returned. This nostalgic rock song, featuring the soulful voices of Faheem Abdullah and Pho, invites listeners to reflect on the bittersweet nature of love.

Faheem Abdullah shares, "Reaching 2 Billion streams for 'Ishq' is more than just a number; it shows the strong connection we have with our listeners. 'Khwaab' reflects emotions we all feel, and I’m excited for everyone to watch the video."

Pho adds, "I am so happy for the love for 'Ishq' and can't wait for fans to see the story in 'Khwaab.' This song is for anyone who has ever loved deeply and felt that love not returned."

Rohit Sobti, Curator of Artiste First, expresses, “ Lost : Found is our first curated album from scratch release as label with Faheem and very happy with the love of audience for Ishq & Lost ; Found and giving few robust artiste to Industry with Faheem Abdullah , Amir Ameer and Rauhaan Mallick and presenting other rockstars. Khwaab is one the most favorite tracks of the team and audience and we wonder what better way to celebrate by releasing its beautiful music video. It is shot by a young Oun Mehdi and Imbesaat and we are excited to present to you."

The Lost; Found album represents a journey from feeling "Lost" to being "Found," symbolized by the semicolon—a pause for self-reflection and discovery. This album features various artists and styles, with each song telling a unique story and offering listeners a chance to heal through music.

Join us in celebrating this milestone and the upcoming release of "Khwaab" as we continue to explore the depths of love and emotion through music.