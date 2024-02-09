AIRBEAT ONE Festival 2024 – Line Up Phase 2

MUMBAI: Line Up Phase 2 reveals over 110 artists for 2024, including DJ Mag Top 100 acts like Afrojack, Alok, Blasterjaxx, Dany Avila, Indira Paganotto, Le Shuuk, Marianna Bo, Oliver Heldens, Tiesto, Vini Vici "Vive La France" is the motto from July 10 - 14, 2024 at Neustadt-Glewe airfield. The electronic music world will then celebrate the 21st edition of one of Europe's biggest festivals: AIRBEAT ONE. With over 60,000 visitors per day and over 200,000 over the entire festival, the fourth largest city in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will be created here for four days. Next year, the festival area will be transformed into a small French town under the motto "France". Every year, AIRBEAT ONE delivers one of the most spectacular line-ups in Europe and this is already on the horizon for 2024 with Line Up Phase 2, in which over 110 artists have already been confirmed.

In the latest announcement, seven more artists from the renowned DJ Mag Top 100 ranking - Afrojack, Alok, Deborah de Luca, Kölsch, Oliver Heldens, Tiesto and Vini Vici - will be joining the line-up on the main stage. If you add Armin van Buuren, Boris Brejcha, Charlotte de Witte, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet, Will Sparks and W&W from Line Up Phase 1, 14 of the 100 best DJs in the world are already coming to the gigantic AIRBEAT ONE Mainstage 2024. After their monster concert performance last year in front of over 50,000 party people in front of the Mainstage, Scooter are also a must this summer. And Neelix is also an AIRBEAT ONE resident on the main stage.

In 2022, the ARENA celebrated its premiere at the AIRBEAT ONE Festival. New headliners for the techno area include Danny Avila, HI-LO, I hate models, Indira Paganotto, Joyhauser, Lilly Palmer and Paula Temple. Anfisa Leytago, Cera Khin, Charly Sparks, Fatima Hajji, Parfait and Space92complete the line-up phase for this stage.

Hardstyle fans can look forward to a real showcase of their DJ stars, just like at the Paris fashion shows. With Da Tweekaz, D-Block & S-te-Fan, Deadly Guns, Dr. Peacock live, D-Sturb, Mandy, Paul Elstak, Ran-D, SEFA, Sickmode, Sub Zero Project, Warface and Zatox, icons of the harder sounds have announced their presence at AIRBEAT ONE 2024. And that's not all. 3 Blokes, Ace of Rage, Lil Texas, Mish and Rooleralso join Angerfist, Brennen Heart, Coone, Dimitri K, GPF, Jebroer and Miss K8 b2b Anime from the first artist announcement.

In 2024, a new stage, the Classic Area, will celebrate its premiere on the site. Many fans have requested a Classic Stage and so some of the biggest and best-known artists from this era will be playing here on all three festival days. Brooklyn Bounce DJ, Da Hool, DJ Dean, DJ Falk, DJ Yanny, Ian van Dahl, Niels van Gogh, Rocco b2b Pulsedriver, Special D., Starsplash, Talla 2XLC, The Hitmen, Woody van Eyden and Ziggy X will be joining Charly Lownoise, DJ Sammy, Quicksilver and Kai Tracid.

The Second Stage presented by the Indian Spirit Festival, which has been open to the biggest trance artists alongside Goa and PsyTrance since last year, has artists such as Alchimyst, Atype, Berg, Blazy, Claudinho Brasil, Cloud 7, Durs, Fabio Fusco, Hatikwa, Morten Granau, Omiki, Phaxe, Querox, Rising Dust, Sajanka, Schrittmacher and Vegas in its line-up at the end of Line Up Phase 2.

Last but not least, the Terminal Stage, which for years has resembled a second main stage in terms of the line-up. With Blasterjaxx, Le Shuuk, Mariana BO, MATTN and VIZE, current and long-standing representatives of the DJ Mag Top 100 will also be at the controls here. High-ranking artists from the German DJ landscape such as Anstandslos & Durchgeknallt, AXMO, HBz, Housekasper, Jerome, Ostblockschlampen, Pretty Pink and YouNotUs join Die Gebrüder Brett, Gestört aber GeiL, Komacasper and The Disco Boys from the first phase. And with KXXXMA, a local hero from Schwerin celebrates his premiere at the AIRBEAT ONE Festival.

Tickets for the AIRBEAT ONE Festival 2024 are available at tickets.airbeat-one.de. Currently, the "3-Day Regular Ticket - Full Weekend" in pre-sale phase II costs €169.99 plus fees. The "3-Day VIP Full Weekend Pass" is available in pre-sale phase I for €259.99 plus fees.



AIRBEAT ONE 2024 Line Up Phase 2

MAINSTAGE:

Alok

Afrojack

Armin van Buuren

Boris Brejcha

Charlotte de Witte

Deborah de Luca

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Kolsch

Mau P

Neelix

Oliver Heldens

Paul Kalkbrenner

Scooter

Tiesto

Timmy Trumpet

Vini Vici

W&W

Will Sparks

ARENA STAGE:

Alfred Heinrichs

Anfisa Letyago

Ann Clue

Basswell

BIIA

Cera Khin

Charlie Sparks

Danny Avila

Fatima Hajji

HI-LO

I hate models

Indira Paganotto

Joyhauser

Lilly Palmer

Nusha

Parfait

Paula Temple

Space92

TERMINAL STAGE:

Anstandslos & Durchgeknallt

AXMO

Blasterjaxx

Die Gebrüder Brett

Gestört aber Geil

HBz

Housekasper

Jerome

Komacasper

KXXXMA

Le Shuuk

Marianna BO

MATTN

Ostblockschlampen

Pretty Pink

The Disco Boys

VIZE

YouNotUs

HARDSTYLE:

3 Blokes

Ace of Rage

Angerfist

Brennan Heart

Coone

Da Tweekaz

D-Block & S-te-Fan

Deadly Guns

Dr. Peacock live

D-Sturb

Dimitri K

GPF

Jebroer

Lil Texas

Mandy

Mish

Miss K8 b2b Anime

Paul Elstak

Ran-D

Rooler

SEFA

Sickmode

Sub Zero Project

Warface

Zatox

CLASSIC AREA:

Brooklyn Bounce DJ

Charly Lownoise

Da Hool

DJ Dean

DJ Falk

DJ Quicksilver

DJ Sammy

DJ Yanny

Kai Tracid

Ian van Dahl

Niels van Gogh

Rocco b2b Pulsedriver

Special D.

Starsplash

Talla 2XLC

The Hitmen

Woody van Eyden

Ziggy X

SECOND STAGE:

Alchimyst

Atype

Berg

Blazy

Claudinho Brasil

Cloud 7

Durs

Fabio Fusco

Hatikwa

Morten Granau

Omiki

Phaxe

Querox

Rising Dust

Sajanka

Schrittmacher

Vegas