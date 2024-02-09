RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Feb 2024 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

AIRBEAT ONE Festival 2024 – Line Up Phase 2

MUMBAI: Line Up Phase 2 reveals over 110 artists for 2024, including DJ Mag Top 100 acts like Afrojack, Alok, Blasterjaxx, Dany Avila, Indira Paganotto, Le Shuuk, Marianna Bo, Oliver Heldens, Tiesto, Vini Vici "Vive La France" is the motto from July 10 - 14, 2024 at Neustadt-Glewe airfield. The electronic music world will then celebrate the 21st edition of one of Europe's biggest festivals: AIRBEAT ONE. With over 60,000 visitors per day and over 200,000 over the entire festival, the fourth largest city in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will be created here for four days. Next year, the festival area will be transformed into a small French town under the motto "France". Every year, AIRBEAT ONE delivers one of the most spectacular line-ups in Europe and this is already on the horizon for 2024 with Line Up Phase 2, in which over 110 artists have already been confirmed.

In the latest announcement, seven more artists from the renowned DJ Mag Top 100 ranking - Afrojack, Alok, Deborah de Luca, Kölsch, Oliver Heldens, Tiesto and Vini Vici - will be joining the line-up on the main stage. If you add Armin van Buuren, Boris Brejcha, Charlotte de Witte, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet, Will Sparks and W&W from Line Up Phase 1, 14 of the 100 best DJs in the world are already coming to the gigantic AIRBEAT ONE Mainstage 2024. After their monster concert performance last year in front of over 50,000 party people in front of the Mainstage, Scooter are also a must this summer. And Neelix is also an AIRBEAT ONE resident on the main stage.

In 2022, the ARENA celebrated its premiere at the AIRBEAT ONE Festival. New headliners for the techno area include Danny Avila, HI-LO, I hate models, Indira Paganotto, Joyhauser, Lilly Palmer and Paula Temple. Anfisa Leytago, Cera Khin, Charly Sparks, Fatima Hajji, Parfait and Space92complete the line-up phase for this stage.

Hardstyle fans can look forward to a real showcase of their DJ stars, just like at the Paris fashion shows. With Da Tweekaz, D-Block & S-te-Fan, Deadly Guns, Dr. Peacock live, D-Sturb, Mandy, Paul Elstak, Ran-D, SEFA, Sickmode, Sub Zero Project, Warface and Zatox, icons of the harder sounds have announced their presence at AIRBEAT ONE 2024. And that's not all. 3 Blokes, Ace of Rage, Lil Texas, Mish and Rooleralso join Angerfist, Brennen Heart, Coone, Dimitri K, GPF, Jebroer and Miss K8 b2b Anime from the first artist announcement.

In 2024, a new stage, the Classic Area, will celebrate its premiere on the site. Many fans have requested a Classic Stage and so some of the biggest and best-known artists from this era will be playing here on all three festival days. Brooklyn Bounce DJ, Da Hool, DJ Dean, DJ Falk, DJ Yanny, Ian van Dahl, Niels van Gogh, Rocco b2b Pulsedriver, Special D., Starsplash, Talla 2XLC, The Hitmen, Woody van Eyden and Ziggy X will be joining Charly Lownoise, DJ Sammy, Quicksilver and Kai Tracid.

The Second Stage presented by the Indian Spirit Festival, which has been open to the biggest trance artists alongside Goa and PsyTrance since last year, has artists such as Alchimyst, Atype, Berg, Blazy, Claudinho Brasil, Cloud 7, Durs, Fabio Fusco, Hatikwa, Morten Granau, Omiki, Phaxe, Querox, Rising Dust, Sajanka, Schrittmacher and Vegas in its line-up at the end of Line Up Phase 2.

Last but not least, the Terminal Stage, which for years has resembled a second main stage in terms of the line-up. With Blasterjaxx, Le Shuuk, Mariana BO, MATTN and VIZE, current and long-standing representatives of the DJ Mag Top 100 will also be at the controls here. High-ranking artists from the German DJ landscape such as Anstandslos & Durchgeknallt, AXMO, HBz, Housekasper, Jerome, Ostblockschlampen, Pretty Pink and YouNotUs join Die Gebrüder Brett, Gestört aber GeiL, Komacasper and The Disco Boys from the first phase. And with KXXXMA, a local hero from Schwerin celebrates his premiere at the AIRBEAT ONE Festival.

Tickets for the AIRBEAT ONE Festival 2024 are available at tickets.airbeat-one.de. Currently, the "3-Day Regular Ticket - Full Weekend" in pre-sale phase II costs €169.99 plus fees. The "3-Day VIP Full Weekend Pass" is available in pre-sale phase I for €259.99 plus fees.


AIRBEAT ONE 2024 Line Up Phase 2

MAINSTAGE:

Alok

Afrojack

Armin van Buuren

Boris Brejcha

Charlotte de Witte

Deborah de Luca

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Kolsch

Mau P

Neelix

Oliver Heldens

Paul Kalkbrenner

Scooter

Tiesto

Timmy Trumpet

Vini Vici

W&W

Will Sparks

ARENA STAGE:

Alfred Heinrichs

Anfisa Letyago

Ann Clue

Basswell

BIIA

Cera Khin

Charlie Sparks

Danny Avila

Fatima Hajji

HI-LO

I hate models

Indira Paganotto

Joyhauser

Lilly Palmer

Nusha

Parfait

Paula Temple

Space92

TERMINAL STAGE:

Anstandslos & Durchgeknallt

AXMO

Blasterjaxx

Die Gebrüder Brett

Gestört aber Geil

HBz

Housekasper

Jerome

Komacasper

KXXXMA

Le Shuuk

Marianna BO

MATTN

Ostblockschlampen

Pretty Pink

The Disco Boys

VIZE

YouNotUs

HARDSTYLE:

3 Blokes

Ace of Rage

Angerfist

Brennan Heart

Coone

Da Tweekaz

D-Block & S-te-Fan

Deadly Guns

Dr. Peacock live

D-Sturb

Dimitri K

GPF

Jebroer

Lil Texas

Mandy

Mish

Miss K8 b2b Anime

Paul Elstak

Ran-D

Rooler

SEFA

Sickmode

Sub Zero Project

Warface

Zatox

CLASSIC AREA:

Brooklyn Bounce DJ

Charly Lownoise

Da Hool

DJ Dean

DJ Falk

DJ Quicksilver

DJ Sammy

DJ Yanny

Kai Tracid

Ian van Dahl

Niels van Gogh

Rocco b2b Pulsedriver

Special D.

Starsplash

Talla 2XLC

The Hitmen

Woody van Eyden

Ziggy X

SECOND STAGE:

Alchimyst

Atype

Berg
Blazy

Claudinho Brasil

Cloud 7

Durs

Fabio Fusco

Hatikwa

Morten Granau

Omiki

Phaxe

Querox

Rising Dust

Sajanka

Schrittmacher

Vegas

Tags
DJ Mag Afrojack Alok Blasterjaxx Dany Avila Indira Paganotto Le Shuuk Marianna Bo Oliver Heldens Tiesto Vini Vici
Related news
 | 01 Feb 2024

DJ Mag release documentary charting 30 years of Top 100 DJs

MUMBAI  - DJ Mag - the word’s leading dance music media brand - have released a brand new full-length DJ Mag Original documentary, Top 100 DJs: The World’s Biggest Music Poll, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Top 100 DJs.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2024

Pulse Events reveals stacked Phase 2 lineup for second edition of Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration

MUMBAI: Pulse Events has unveiled its highly-anticipated lineup additions for its Spring Festival: Lunar New Year Celebration, which will return to Brooklyn hotspot venue Avant Gardner.

read more
 | 10 Jan 2024

DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs voting is now live

MUMBAI  — Voting is now open for DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs poll.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

DJ Mag's best of british award winners announced

MUMBAI  — The winners in this year's DJ Mag Best of British awards have been announced. The event took place at London’s The Steel Yard and was hosted by Emerald.

read more
 | 28 Nov 2023

Afrojack to headline OnePlus AI Music Festival

MUMBAI: OnePlus, the global technology brand, is thrilled to announce the OnePlus AI Music Festival, a multi-genre musical extravaganza for its ever-growing Indian community.

read more

RnM Biz

Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the electrifying second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox: A Fusion of Bollywood melodies and Hip-Hop beats

MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more

Indian Music Industry calls for Metaverse Accountability in Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more

Percept ICE conceptualizes the gala “IIJS Signature 2024 - Networking Night with Salim Sulaiman” for Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more

Apple launches Standalone Apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows

MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more

Horus Music expands to offer publishing for all Independent artists and songwriters

MUMBAI: Having been in business for 17 years, Horus Music have seen roaring success supporting arread more

top# 5 articles

1
These singers are set to appear at 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2

MUMBAI: Lineup for the second season of 'Coke Studio Bharat' season 2 is surely going to be a treat for the fans. According to sources, renowned...read more

2
Diljit Dosanjh returns with addictive new song 'Magic' in Coke Studio Bharat Debut

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh Delivers Another Hit with 'Magic' in Coke Studio Bharat Debut" Diljit Dosanjh continues to captivate audiences with his latest...read more

3
A.R. Rahman and Bharat Goel's Instagram collaboration sets new milestones in the music industry

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration that has sent ripples through the music world, music composer and producer Bharat Goel and the legendary...read more

4
Le Le Pangey: The first song from ‘Dange’ offers a sneak peek into the intriguing realm of the film

MUMBAI: Hardhvarshan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu starrer Bejoy Nambiar’s Hindi-Tamil Bilingual film unveils the first song from the...read more

5
Celebrating 11 Years of Sachin-Jigar's musical magic with 'Any Body Can Dance' Music

MUMBAI: Composer Sachin-Jigar has created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena and Dance Basanti. read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games