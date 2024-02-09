AIRBEAT ONE Festival 2024 – Line Up Phase 2

MUMBAI: Line Up Phase 2 reveals over 110 artists for 2024, including DJ Mag Top 100 acts like Afrojack, Alok, Blasterjaxx, Dany Avila, Indira Paganotto, Le Shuuk, Marianna Bo, Oliver Heldens, Tiesto, Vini Vici "Vive La France" is the motto from July 10 - 14, 2024 at Neustadt-Glewe airfield. The electronic music world will then celebrate the 21st edition of one of Europe's biggest festivals: AIRBEAT ONE. With over 60,000 visitors per day and over 200,000 over the entire festival, the fourth largest city in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will be created here for four days. Next year, the festival area will be transformed into a small French town under the motto "France". Every year, AIRBEAT ONE delivers one of the most spectacular line-ups in Europe and this is already on the horizon for 2024 with Line Up Phase 2, in which over 110 artists have already been confirmed.
In the latest announcement, seven more artists from the renowned DJ Mag Top 100 ranking - Afrojack, Alok, Deborah de Luca, Kölsch, Oliver Heldens, Tiesto and Vini Vici - will be joining the line-up on the main stage. If you add Armin van Buuren, Boris Brejcha, Charlotte de Witte, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet, Will Sparks and W&W from Line Up Phase 1, 14 of the 100 best DJs in the world are already coming to the gigantic AIRBEAT ONE Mainstage 2024. After their monster concert performance last year in front of over 50,000 party people in front of the Mainstage, Scooter are also a must this summer. And Neelix is also an AIRBEAT ONE resident on the main stage.
In 2022, the ARENA celebrated its premiere at the AIRBEAT ONE Festival. New headliners for the techno area include Danny Avila, HI-LO, I hate models, Indira Paganotto, Joyhauser, Lilly Palmer and Paula Temple. Anfisa Leytago, Cera Khin, Charly Sparks, Fatima Hajji, Parfait and Space92complete the line-up phase for this stage.
Hardstyle fans can look forward to a real showcase of their DJ stars, just like at the Paris fashion shows. With Da Tweekaz, D-Block & S-te-Fan, Deadly Guns, Dr. Peacock live, D-Sturb, Mandy, Paul Elstak, Ran-D, SEFA, Sickmode, Sub Zero Project, Warface and Zatox, icons of the harder sounds have announced their presence at AIRBEAT ONE 2024. And that's not all. 3 Blokes, Ace of Rage, Lil Texas, Mish and Rooleralso join Angerfist, Brennen Heart, Coone, Dimitri K, GPF, Jebroer and Miss K8 b2b Anime from the first artist announcement.
In 2024, a new stage, the Classic Area, will celebrate its premiere on the site. Many fans have requested a Classic Stage and so some of the biggest and best-known artists from this era will be playing here on all three festival days. Brooklyn Bounce DJ, Da Hool, DJ Dean, DJ Falk, DJ Yanny, Ian van Dahl, Niels van Gogh, Rocco b2b Pulsedriver, Special D., Starsplash, Talla 2XLC, The Hitmen, Woody van Eyden and Ziggy X will be joining Charly Lownoise, DJ Sammy, Quicksilver and Kai Tracid.
The Second Stage presented by the Indian Spirit Festival, which has been open to the biggest trance artists alongside Goa and PsyTrance since last year, has artists such as Alchimyst, Atype, Berg, Blazy, Claudinho Brasil, Cloud 7, Durs, Fabio Fusco, Hatikwa, Morten Granau, Omiki, Phaxe, Querox, Rising Dust, Sajanka, Schrittmacher and Vegas in its line-up at the end of Line Up Phase 2.
Last but not least, the Terminal Stage, which for years has resembled a second main stage in terms of the line-up. With Blasterjaxx, Le Shuuk, Mariana BO, MATTN and VIZE, current and long-standing representatives of the DJ Mag Top 100 will also be at the controls here. High-ranking artists from the German DJ landscape such as Anstandslos & Durchgeknallt, AXMO, HBz, Housekasper, Jerome, Ostblockschlampen, Pretty Pink and YouNotUs join Die Gebrüder Brett, Gestört aber GeiL, Komacasper and The Disco Boys from the first phase. And with KXXXMA, a local hero from Schwerin celebrates his premiere at the AIRBEAT ONE Festival.
Tickets for the AIRBEAT ONE Festival 2024 are available at tickets.airbeat-one.de. Currently, the "3-Day Regular Ticket - Full Weekend" in pre-sale phase II costs €169.99 plus fees. The "3-Day VIP Full Weekend Pass" is available in pre-sale phase I for €259.99 plus fees.
AIRBEAT ONE 2024 Line Up Phase 2
MAINSTAGE:
Alok
Afrojack
Armin van Buuren
Boris Brejcha
Charlotte de Witte
Deborah de Luca
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
Kolsch
Mau P
Neelix
Oliver Heldens
Paul Kalkbrenner
Scooter
Tiesto
Timmy Trumpet
Vini Vici
W&W
Will Sparks
ARENA STAGE:
Alfred Heinrichs
Anfisa Letyago
Ann Clue
Basswell
BIIA
Cera Khin
Charlie Sparks
Danny Avila
Fatima Hajji
HI-LO
I hate models
Indira Paganotto
Joyhauser
Lilly Palmer
Nusha
Parfait
Paula Temple
Space92
TERMINAL STAGE:
Anstandslos & Durchgeknallt
AXMO
Blasterjaxx
Die Gebrüder Brett
Gestört aber Geil
HBz
Housekasper
Jerome
Komacasper
KXXXMA
Le Shuuk
Marianna BO
MATTN
Ostblockschlampen
Pretty Pink
The Disco Boys
VIZE
YouNotUs
HARDSTYLE:
3 Blokes
Ace of Rage
Angerfist
Brennan Heart
Coone
Da Tweekaz
D-Block & S-te-Fan
Deadly Guns
Dr. Peacock live
D-Sturb
Dimitri K
GPF
Jebroer
Lil Texas
Mandy
Mish
Miss K8 b2b Anime
Paul Elstak
Ran-D
Rooler
SEFA
Sickmode
Sub Zero Project
Warface
Zatox
CLASSIC AREA:
Brooklyn Bounce DJ
Charly Lownoise
Da Hool
DJ Dean
DJ Falk
DJ Quicksilver
DJ Sammy
DJ Yanny
Kai Tracid
Ian van Dahl
Niels van Gogh
Rocco b2b Pulsedriver
Special D.
Starsplash
Talla 2XLC
The Hitmen
Woody van Eyden
Ziggy X
SECOND STAGE:
Alchimyst
Atype
Berg
Blazy
Claudinho Brasil
Cloud 7
Durs
Fabio Fusco
Hatikwa
Morten Granau
Omiki
Phaxe
Querox
Rising Dust
Sajanka
Schrittmacher
Vegas
