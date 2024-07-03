Top 100 DJs in support of Unicef - voting for 2024 edition is now open!

MUMBAI: Voting is now open for DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs, in support of Unicef. You can cast your vote before the poll closes on 11th September 2024 at top100djsvote.djmag.com.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of Top 100 DJs, which started life in 1993 as an editorially-curated list of 100 DJs to celebrate the 100th edition of DJ Magazine. Since then, Top 100 DJs has grown into the world’s largest publicly voted music poll and a key global snapshot of the world’s most popular electronic dance music artists.

With no nominations or entry criteria, Top 100 DJs is a fully open poll. Voters are simply asked to choose their top five DJs. They can include a DJ with five followers or a DJ with five million followers.

In 2023, David Guetta returned to the No.1 spot for the fourth time — more than a decade after he was first crowned the world’s No.1 DJ back in 2011. “It’s incredible! It’s wonderful!” Guetta said of his win. “It’s great because I feel like every time I’m on the top of the Top 100, it’s for a different reason.” His great friend and mentee Martin Garrix topped the poll the previous year. With four wins a-piece, the pair are now second only to Dutch trance legend Armin van Buuren, with his five No.1s.

In line with the voting period, DJ Mag are running a prize draw in support of Unicef. The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the World’s No.1 DJ backstage as they receive their award, a signed replica of the World’s No.1 DJ trophy, and an AlphaTheta fully wireless DJ setup worth more than £2,200 (including the OMNI-DUO and WAVE-EIGHT). All proceeds support Unicef. You can enter the prize draw here.

While most voters can have their say on the global voting site, dance music fans in China can use the official China voting platform — djmagvote.cn. Also in China, DJ Mag has renewed their partnership with NetEase Cloud Music, a platform that has established itself as a key player in the growth of electronic dance music in China. As the exclusive Top 100 DJs results partner, NetEase Cloud Music provides a platform where EDM fans and artists can connect and share their passion for the genre.

Plans are currently underway for 2024’s Top 100 DJs Awards Show broadcast, which will announce the full results of the poll in late October. More to be announced soon.

Vote now at top100djsvote.djmag.com.