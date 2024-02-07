RadioandMusic
News |  07 Feb 2024 17:14

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 | A$AP Ferg to headline alongside Major Lazer Soundsystem, King, The Midnight & so many more!

MUMBAI: A sonic revolution that took over India and rippled into years of musical extravaganza, Budweiser Beats presents Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Co-powered by Nexa and Ajio is back with its 9th edition with some legendary names ready to claim the stage as their own. As the excitement reached an all-time high with the latest release of artists, the festival is here to push the excitement to its peak with the renowned artist, and rapper, A$AP Ferg joining as a headliner! Amping up this sonic journey are striking artists such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, Ben Sims, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Baumel, The Midnight, Undercatt, Victor Ruiz, Gurbax, Taba Chake, Naezy, The Yellow Diary, and many more.  

Hailing from the Harlem neighborhood of New York city, Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr. aka A$AP Ferg is celebrated as the collective member of the hip hop community A$AP Mob with renowned tracks under his name. Winner of the BET hip hop awards, A$AP Ferg has collaborated with the best of the artists in the music community while delivering solo masterpieces.  

Prepare for a three-day musical and lifestyle festival spanning five vibrant stages – the Main Stage, offering the best of pop, hip-hop, jazz, and indie pop, the BudX Spectrum Stage, for the techno and house heads, the Nexa Live Stage, delving into the acoustic and live music, the Reggae Corner for rock and soul music lovers along with the The Box powered by Freq Stage, for the ultimate technoexperience. Be a part of the this ride, embrace the freedom, and secure your tickets now at https://www.gosupersonic.in/ and www.skillbox.co, and BE THERE, BE FREE!

Adding to the unforgettable journey, the party will not stop for our audiences just at the festival, from pregame parties with the best F&B rates, to best of after-parties, Vh1 Supersonic has them covered. The official Vh1 Supersonic pregame with the Supercrewwith irresistible offers will be set at Escada Pune where the drinking games will be afoot with exciting contests, bladder burst, unlimited pours with a lucky chance to win an upgrade to VIP section. Freq Pune, will be the home for Official Budx Spectrum After Party for all techno an electronic music lovers and along with another After Party Venue scheduled for the commercial music lovers. Further building up the sonic experience, Impresario will be taking over the bar management and FCC hospitality will be curating the smacking food!
 
Get ready to BE THERE BE FREE for the best of music and lifestyle! Grab your tickets to Budweiser Beats presents Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Co-powered by Nexa and Ajio on Gosupersonic.in | Skillbox.co.

