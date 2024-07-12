KING set to embark on his epic "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour" across 8 Indian cities

MUMBAI: KING is all geared up to take over the nation with his much anticipated "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour." Spanning across 8 of India's most vibrant cities, this tour promises to be a celebration of KING’s latest sonic endeavour and hip-hop.
Kicking things off in the heart of the nation - Delhi on August 2nd, KING will bring his latest album Monopoly Moves to life, featuring collaborations with top-tier artists like Raftaar, Seedhe Maut, MC Stan, Raga, Karma and more.
The tour will continue to make stops in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Indore, Bangalore, Pune, and Ahmedabad, promising attendees a live & immersive listening experience like never seen before. Get ready to be enthralled as KING’s signature showmanship will take the audience on a stellar journey through the album's varied sonics and themes.
Led by his exceptional storytelling and the support of his fellow collaborators, the "Monopoly Moves" Listening Parties are set to redefine the live show experience of Indian hip-hop. On Thursday evening taking to social media King officially announced the track list of his album Monopoly Moves along with the list of the cities he would be travelling to as a part of his listening party tour.
