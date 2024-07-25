EDX delivers Summer Record Osculate on PinkStar Records

MUMBAI: Keeping his release momentum high following recent originals Setema and Anamnesis, Italian-Swiss dance music authority EDX returns with a sizzling summer record, Osculate on PinkStar Records.

Stream / Purchase: EDX – Osculate

Radiating a tropical flair, EDX conjures an uplifting sonic environment with rhythmic drum patterns, keys and scintillating melodies. Calling upon soulful vocals to complete the arrangement, this track serves as an answer to his crowd favorite Ubuntu and is set to light up the sound waves all summer long. Premiered in his epic No Xcuses 700 livestream from Bali, this track coincides with a milestone episode, a true testament to his longevity and ability to remain at the forefront of the scene, while reflecting on thirteen years of dedication to his craft.

One of the most dedicated, hard-working figures in the industry, Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and label head, EDX, has spent almost three decades at the forefront of electronic music. Founding the internationally renowned record company Sirup Music in 2002, his imprints have chartered hits by iconic acts including Avicii, Armin van Buuren, Steve Angello, Tiësto and more. His own vast catalogue of chart-topping original productions and remixes have amassed one billion streams on Spotify alone, and attracted an adoring international fan-base in the process.

Entering 2024 ready to showcase the magic he has been cooking up in the studio, EDX brought his first single of the year to light titled Vividra, followed club creations Setema and Anamnesis. His impressive musical output keeps him at the helm of the scene, including his globally adored No Xcuses radio show, and he remains one of the most cherished acts in dance music; a position that he has held for almost three decades.