News |  27 Jan 2024 16:17 |  By RnMTeam

CUT_ unveils a Sonic Portal with 'No One's Lost'

MUMBAI : Brace yourselves for a musical journey that transcends the ordinary as indie-Electronic duo CUT_ releases their latest single, "No One's Lost." This immersive track serves as a beckoning call, inviting listeners to descend into the depths of a place where darkness transforms into a realm of boundless possibilities and unbridled self-expression.

About "No One's Lost"

At its core, "No One's Lost" stands as a powerful ode to club culture—a necessary sanctuary where individuals find solace, safety, and an escape from the daily hassles and limitations. The pulsating beat, a relentless driving force, harmonizes seamlessly with thehaunting vocals of Belle Doron, creating a celestial match.
CUT_ has achieved an extraordinary fusion—a combination between a club track that compels movement and an indie song thatresonates with its listeners. The result is music that defies genres and captivates the essence of freedom and creativity.

Live Show Extravaganza

"No One's Lost" is poised to become the golden track in the CUT_ live show experience, where the boundaries between a traditional band performance and a vibrant club night seamlessly fade away. This track serves as the heartbeat of a transformative journey,where individuals are free to express themselves to the fullest.

DIY Music Video Concept

In a bold move to take full artistic control, CUT_ conceptualized and executed the DIY music video for "No One's Lost." The video, the fifth of an eight-part series, showcases the band's commitment to self- expression and creativity. Every aspect of the video, from inception to execution, has been meticulously handled by CUT_ themselves.

The glitched aesthetics, created by the artist Cyborg Jungle, bring a surreal and captivating element to the visual narrative. The analog glitches support the rawness and energy of the new work. No one’s lost is one of the eight songs of the new album. The fusion of music and glitch art mirrors the boundless possibilities and freedoms celebrated in "No One's Lost."

Join the Movement

CUT_ invites music enthusiasts, free spirits, and seekers of self-expression to join the movement sparked by "No One's Lost." Embrace the harmonious dance between liberation and creativity, where the distinctions between indie anthems and club tracks blur in a mesmerizing way.

"No One's Lost" is now available on all major streaming platforms, ready to transport you to a world where the pulsating beats echo the rhythm of your heart and the eerie vocals guide you through the labyrinth of self-discovery.

