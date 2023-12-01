RadioandMusic
SANAM living out of suitcases

MUMBAI : Being one of the most popular and sought after bands in the country, SANAM has literally been living out of their suitcases over the last few weeks. With the shows and event season in full swing, the band has been working at a feverish pace to keep their fans across the country and the globe, entertained and enthralled.

When they recently performed in Mumbai for a private event, their act was a surprise for the family. They were asked to stay in their rooms prior to the performance which only further added to the wow factor they bring to each of the acts. Post Mumbai, they directly travelled to Jaipur for another show followed by a show in Pune.

Come December, SANAM’s hectic travel schedule will continue with shows in Jhansi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaisalmer and Srilanka already lined up. Commenting on their schedule, the band members say, “The shows in Mumbai, Jaipur and Pune were great fun. The crowds are interactive and that's when you know they are having a great time. It's always great to see families celebrating together and despite the hectic travel schedule, sleep deprivation, when you see so much love and good energy from the crowd, that becomes our fuel”

