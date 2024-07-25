Bikash e Mehfil: A night of sufi bliss with Bikash Sunar at Ishaara, Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Renowned Ghazal singer Bikash Sunar is set to bring a Sufi serenade at Ishaara in the Phoenix Mall of Asia on Friday, 26th July 2024. This enchanting evening, dubbed Bikash e Mehfil, will feature a captivating blend of Sufi music that marries tradition with modernity, led by Bikash Sunar's mesmerizing vocals.
Known for his versatility and melodic prowess, Bikash Sunar has firmly established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry. His exceptional talent, recognized with the prestigious Best Singer of the Year 2022 title at the Pride Awards, is a testament to his vocal excellence and artistic dedication. Bikash's captivating performances have graced esteemed platforms like Star Plus' Super Singer and Dil Hai Hindustani, where his blend of traditional and contemporary styles enthralled audiences. Beyond television, he has performed at over a thousand events, including weddings and corporate gatherings, and his international appeal was highlighted by a successful tour in South Africa in 2023. Bikash's ability to evoke deep emotions through his music, combined with his dynamic stage presence, makes him a standout performer in the world of Ghazal and Sufi music.
This event promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with soulful melodies and rhythmic beats that evoke the essence of divine love and spiritual devotion. Sufi music's profound expression of spiritual devotion and love will captivate the audience, fostering unity and bridging cultural gaps.
Join us for an evening that will leave a lasting impression, as Bikash Sunar's spellbinding performance takes you on a musical journey.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, 26th July 2024
Time: 7:30 PM onwards
Location: Ishaara, 3rd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore North
