RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jul 2024 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

Bikash e Mehfil: A night of sufi bliss with Bikash Sunar at Ishaara, Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Renowned Ghazal singer Bikash Sunar is set to bring a Sufi serenade at Ishaara in the Phoenix Mall of Asia on Friday, 26th July 2024. This enchanting evening, dubbed Bikash e Mehfil, will feature a captivating blend of Sufi music that marries tradition with modernity, led by Bikash Sunar's mesmerizing vocals.

Known for his versatility and melodic prowess, Bikash Sunar has firmly established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry. His exceptional talent, recognized with the prestigious Best Singer of the Year 2022 title at the Pride Awards, is a testament to his vocal excellence and artistic dedication. Bikash's captivating performances have graced esteemed platforms like Star Plus' Super Singer and Dil Hai Hindustani, where his blend of traditional and contemporary styles enthralled audiences. Beyond television, he has performed at over a thousand events, including weddings and corporate gatherings, and his international appeal was highlighted by a successful tour in South Africa in 2023. Bikash's ability to evoke deep emotions through his music, combined with his dynamic stage presence, makes him a standout performer in the world of Ghazal and Sufi music.

This event promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with soulful melodies and rhythmic beats that evoke the essence of divine love and spiritual devotion. Sufi music's profound expression of spiritual devotion and love will captivate the audience, fostering unity and bridging cultural gaps.

Join us for an evening that will leave a lasting impression, as Bikash Sunar's spellbinding performance takes you on a musical journey.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 26th July 2024

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Location: Ishaara, 3rd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore North

Tags
Bikash Sunar Ishaara music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Jul 2024

Pawsa sets vibe at Pacha Ibiza with masterclass in deep tech

MUMBAI: On July 26, Pacha Ibiza welcomes the magnetic presence of PAWSA, promising fans an invigorating night of deep and tech house grooves alongside Music On resident Marco Carola.

read more
 | 25 Jul 2024

Bombay Vikings latest track 'Senorita' promises to heat up the dance floor

MUMBAI: Neeraj Shridhar, a popular Bollywood singer and of Bombay Vikings fame is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated new party single "Senorita" with Ultra Music.

read more
 | 25 Jul 2024

EDX delivers Summer Record Osculate on PinkStar Records

MUMBAI: Keeping his release momentum high following recent originals Setema and Anamnesis, Italian-Swiss dance music authority EDX returns with a sizzling summer record, Osculate on PinkStar Records.

read more
 | 25 Jul 2024

Never Elected unveils video for single 'Hate Breeds Hate' off 'Turbulent' Out Now!

MUMBAI: Never Elected, a deadly grungy rock group from Washington DC, USA has recently re-released their album “Turbulence” this past April and are stoked about the reception that they’ve gotten so far from it.

read more
 | 25 Jul 2024

Canada's The Aphelion explore uncertainity in powerful and proggy single 'The Seed of Doubt'

MUMBAI: The Aphelion, Ottawa, Canada's premier progressive metal band, is excited to announce the release of their new single, “The Seed of Doubt”.

read more

RnM Biz

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bikash e Mehfil: A night of sufi bliss with Bikash Sunar at Ishaara, Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Renowned Ghazal singer Bikash Sunar is set to bring a Sufi serenade at Ishaara in the Phoenix Mall of Asia on Friday, 26th July 2024. This...read more

2
EDX delivers Summer Record Osculate on PinkStar Records

MUMBAI: Keeping his release momentum high following recent originals Setema and Anamnesis, Italian-Swiss dance music authority EDX returns with a...read more

3
Bombay Vikings latest track 'Senorita' promises to heat up the dance floor

MUMBAI: Neeraj Shridhar, a popular Bollywood singer and of Bombay Vikings fame is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated new...read more

4
Priyanshu Painyuli opens up about creating "Yeh Bhi Theek Hain" as a tribute to Robin from 'Mirzapur 3'!

MUMBAI: Priyanshu Painyuli is currently basking in the success and acclaim for his character Robin in ‘Mirzapur 3’. The craze and popularity of his...read more

5
Pawsa sets vibe at Pacha Ibiza with masterclass in deep tech

MUMBAI: On July 26, Pacha Ibiza welcomes the magnetic presence of PAWSA, promising fans an invigorating night of deep and tech house grooves...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games