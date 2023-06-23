RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jun 2023 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

K-pop singer Choi Sung Bong dies by suicide

MUMBAI; Korean singer Choi Sung Bong is reported to have died by suicide and was found in the Yeoksam-dong district of Seoul at 9.41 a.m. on Tuesday morning (local time). He was 33 years old.

His death comes just two years after his lie about having multiple types of cancer was exposed when he had asked several fans to donate cash for his treatment. He later apologised for the deception and promised to return all of the donations.

According to Daily Mail, Police believe that he died by suicide due to a note he posted on his YouTube channel the day before his death in which he apologised for his "foolish mistakes". In it, he thanked his fans for their support to his career, as he wrote: "From 2011 to the present, I have been receiving attention and love from so many people. I sincerely thank you and express my gratitude."

He went on to apologise for the 2021 scam: "I am sincerely sorry for my foolish mistakes and those who have suffered damage, and I have repeatedly made mistakes. For the past two years, we have returned all those who have asked for a return of donations."

The South Korean singer who shot to fame in 'Korea's Got Talent', which was broadcast by tvN got particular praise for his operatic rendition of Ennio Morricone's 'Nella Fantasia', which impressed the judges and made him advance all the way to the finals, eventually coming in second place by just 280 votes.

The YouTube clip of his performance on the show went viral and was viewed over 21 million times. K-pop stars such as BoA and Jung-Hwa Um were also wowed by it, and promoted it on social media.

Choi was even praised by Justin Bieber in his Facebook page, with the pop star writing: "This is awesome. Never say never, and good luck to this kid. Great story."

After his stint on the talent show, he released a number of singles, including 'Slowcoach' in 2016, 'Tonight' in 2021 and 'I PRAY' in 2022.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Justin Bieber Singer music Songs
Related news
 | 23 Jun 2023

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval has just released the lyrical video for the first single of his second album 'Dard' titled 'Mahiya Jinna Sohna'. He said the album is close to his heart.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2023

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of crack cocaine

MUMBAI: Ike Jr, the son of the legendary musician late Tina Turner and her ex husband Ike Turner, was arrested after being found in possession of crack cocaine.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2023

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti plays instrumental cover of King's 'Maan Meri Jaan'

MUMBAI: Rapper-singer King, who is known for his songs such as 'Maan Meri Jaan', 'Tu Ake Dekhle', 'OOPS' and 'Sinner', recently got his hit track 'Maan Meri Jaan' covered by the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2023

Tamil rapper Dev Anand kidnapped at knife point

MUMBAI: Popular Tamil rapper Dev Anand, who was returning home, was kidnapped on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, near here, police said. CCTV visuals are being seen, the police added.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2023

Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin's Shakti to release new studio album after 45 years

MUMBAI: The band 'Shakti', formed by the British guitarist John McLaughlin and master Indian percussionist, Zakir Hussain, is coming up with a new studio album after more than 45 years.

read more

RnM Biz

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

BIG FM is back with the second season of its highly acclaimed show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of crack cocaine

MUMBAI: Ike Jr, the son of the legendary musician late Tina Turner and her ex husband Ike Turner, was arrested after being found in possession of...read more

2
Catch Satinder Sartaaj drop some French lyrics in his upcoming Punjabi single ‘Paris Di Jugni’!

MUMBAI: Get ready for a captivating love story set in the heart of Paris with Satinder Sartaaj’s upcoming single ‘Paris Di Jugni’ produced by T-...read more

3
Tricksingh on winning debut artist of the year, having Shahid Kapoor share his music and his first major label release

MUMBAI: Spearheading the movement for a new era in Punjabi music, 'tricksingh' aka Tirath Sandhu is a 23 year old artist and composer who is trying...read more

4
T-Series brings Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin together for the Ultimate Wedding Anthem 'Sadi Gali 2.0'!

MUMBAI: Get ready for the ultimate wedding anthem with T-Series’ Sadi Gali 2.0 that captures the spirit and energy of big Indian weddings. Freddy...read more

5
Darshan Raval’s second album ‘Dard’ is hitting all the right notes

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Darshan Raval’s fans have been waiting with bated breath for his second album ‘Dard’ after the news of it releasing soon...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games