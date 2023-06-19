RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jun 2023 13:15 |  By RnMTeam

When Udit Narayan first met music composer duo Anand and Milind

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Udit Narayan recounted his experience working with renowned music composers Anand and Milind.

In the special episode titled 'Music Marathon', the show will host the industry's celebrated personalities - legendary playback singer Udit Narayan, the talented lyricist Sameer, and the renowned composer duo Anand-Milind Srivastava.

In a candid conversation, host Kapil Sharma, asked Anand about the person behind the concept of the song 'Dil me badi hulchul hai'.

Revealing the reason for creating the song, music composer Anand shared: "I receive thousands of emails, requesting us to make songs in the 90s style. People really miss those kinds of songs, so I requested Niraj Mishra ji to compose a song of that nature."

"He gave me complete freedom to do what I thought was best. Of course, the melody was very strong, the lyrics were typical of the 90s, and the feel and groove of the song could be treated in any way possible. And that's how this song came into life."

Furthermore, Udit Narayan spoke about his first encounter with composer duo Anand and Milind, saying: "Anand and Milind ji, these two brothers, are filled with immense talent. The first time I met them was through their father. One day, Anzan Sahab happened to meet me and said, 'The music director Chitragupt Sahab lives near your place.'"

"So, I excitedly replied: 'He is a veteran music director, and we have been fans of him since childhood, but how can I meet him?' He promised to introduce me and took me to Chitragupt Sahab's place. Over there, Chitragupt Sahab asked me to sing a song for him, and he said, 'Well, I don't have a Hindi film with me, but I can give you 2-4 lines in Bhojpuri to sing.'"

He added: "I then sang a Bhojpuri song, and he mentioned, 'These are my two sons, Anand and Milind. They are currently in college, but when they get a film, I will definitely ask them to collaborate with you."

The episode will also feature Indian Idol fame - Salman Ali, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayli Kamble, and Rishi Singh.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Udit Narayan Anand Sameer Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 19 Jun 2023

Oscar-Winning Singer Kaala Bhairava creates heart-warming tune for Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's firstborn

MUMBAI: Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan are thrilled to announce that the renowned Oscar-winning singer, Kaala Bhairava, has composed a beautiful melody in celebration of the arrival of their first born child.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

Shahat Gill Set to Ignite the Music Space with Dance-pop Single 'Pagal Ay'

MUMBAI: Rising pop sensation Shahat Gill debuts with Sony Music to deliver an electrifying Punjabi pop track “Pagal Ay” featuring MTV Hustle 2.0 artist Panther. The song showcases Shahat Gill's remarkable vocal prowess and Panther's unmatched energy.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler cut himself to get out of depression

MUMBAI: Black Sabbath's bassist-and-lyricist Geezer Butler had the habit of cutting himself to "get relief" from his depression.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

Rebel Wilson claims she needs only 600 calories a day, eats small portions

MUMBAI: Actress Rebel Wilson has claimed that she needs just 600 calories a day and sticks to small portions instead of cutting out the foods she likes.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2023

Tagbin designed and executed Global DPI Exhibition during Global DPI Summit

MUMBAI: Tagbin, a leading tech-experiential company, conceptualized, designed and executed the Global DPI Exhibition that was hosted during the Global DPI Summit.

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

BIG FM is back with the second season of its highly acclaimed show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Sr VP and GM - Roposo

MUMBAI: Roposo is India’s LIVE platform, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi that has more tread more

Commemorating World Music Day, IPRS collaborates with MCAI and Animation and Entertainment National Council WICCI to Illuminate "The World Behind the Music"

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collaborates with the Music Composers read more

top# 5 articles

1
Lady Gaga confirms Chromatica Ball Tour film is in the works

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga's concert film for 'The Chromatica Ball Tour' is well on its way, according to the pop singer and actor. On Friday...read more

2
Oscar-Winning Singer Kaala Bhairava creates heart-warming tune for Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's firstborn

MUMBAI: Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan are thrilled to announce that the renowned Oscar-winning singer, Kaala Bhairava, has composed a...read more

3
"Rulaya Kyu’: Radnyi Tyagraj's Emotional Journey through Heartbreak and Self-Discovery"

MUMBAI: Radnyi Tyagraj, an indie artist with a strong musical lineage, has emerged as a rising star in the Indian music industry. Born into a family...read more

4
Shiv Thakare returns home: “MTV Roadies aapko zameen se aasman tak leke jayega”

MUMBAI: He started from the bottom and now is here! In the upcoming episode of MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand’s audition, watch ex-Roadie Shiv Thakare...read more

5
Shannon K Shares A Special Message This Father's Day

MUMBAI: It's Father's Day and Shannon K feels truly honoured having legendary Kumar Sanu as her father and she has done her best in following his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games