For rapper Tobe Nwigwe, acting in 'Transfomers' was 'way less pressure'

MUMBAI: American rapper Tobe Nwigwe is all set to showcase his acting prowess on screen with his performance in the upcoming film 'Transformers Rise Of The Beasts', which is all set to release on June 9.

Nwigwe, whose real name is Tobechukwu Dubem, said that acting in the film with "phenomenal" people had way less pressure.

Since he's made a transition from making music to acting, which does he find more daunting, music or acting?

Nwigwe, who received a nomination for Best New Artist at the 65th Grammy Awards, told IANS: "It's more than just making music with me because I am independent. I do all of my stuff. I got the vision, I have to control all of that, create and every thing is based upon my movement."

He added: "When I was able to be a part of the franchise it was the first time I was able to come in and be a part of an all star team and just play a role. So this was way less pressure ... to get acclimated and get active with group of phenomenally talented people and just be part of a team. It was like way like more fun."

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series.

The film also stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, as well as the voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernandez, Tongayi Chirisa and many others.

Talking about reason behind the growing popularity of a genre like sci-fi, Nwigwe said: "People love aliens. They love robots. Aliens, robots, technology, science fiction...it's like the best of both."

