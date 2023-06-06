RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jun 2023

Ayushmann invests in food trucks for Chandigarh LGBTQIA+ community

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs on Pride Month.

Ayushmann has invested in building food trucks for the community so that they can become self-reliant through food business. The food trucks are being called 'Sweekar', a relevant take on the importance of acceptance for the community in today's society.

Dhananjay Chauhan, the first transgender student of Panjab University and an active voice for the community in the state, tweeted the pictures of the food truck and wrote: "Thank you so much Ayushmann Khurrana for supporting Transgender. Without your help our dream will never fulfil. Chandigarh Administration and Panjab University can provide a space to Transgender to start Food Business."

Ayushmann said: "According to me, an actor should try and have a social responsibility. It is the love of the people that put us in a position where we can do our bit to empower people and communities thereby raising awareness on important issues. I have always believed that inclusivity is the primary pillar for nation building.

"Every individual must do their bit to help as many people as possible. We have to also encourage others to do the same. Once we realise how symbiotic we are as a society and how we can only thrive by being together, we will achieve our bigger goal of creating a harmonious, co-existing world that celebrates diversity."

Ayushmann further said: "I'm thrilled that on the occasion of the Pride Month, this is a step to empower members of the transgender community in Chandigarh to become self-reliant by turning them into entrepreneurs. I will always support the LGBTQIA+ community in my own way."

(SOURCE:IANS)

Ayushmann Khurrana Dhananjay Chauhan Panjab University music Songs
