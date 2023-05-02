Niall Horan reveals 'disgusting behaviour' that makes him 'hate' actor Jamie Dornan

MUMBAI: Singer Niall Horan has joked that he 'hates' 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Jamie Dornan while also mentioning he told the Irish heartthrob to his face.

The former One Direction man, 29, was asked about his pal Jamie, 40, when appearing on Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan on Dublin's 98FM radio show, reports mirror.co.uk.

It didn't take long for the hosts to question the singer on the Fifty Shades of Grey star, referring to him as someone who "appears to be perfect".

The host said: "Tell us Niall Horan, what bad habits does Jamie Dornan have, or what does he do that annoys you?"

Hornan's perfect response was: "He's too handsome. That's the first one. He's too good-looking."

Continuing his reasoning for his response, the singer added: "He does whatever he wants, he goes to the gym three or four times a week like every other person and he just happens to be ripped to shreds, and I hate him.

"But that's what I tell him too. It's disgusting behaviour what he's at."

The pair have been pals for a number of years now and were first snapped together in 2018 when they featured in the Pro-Am golf tournament in Wentworth.

Hornan is currently in the States as a judge on The Voice USA. While across the pond, he has also been honoured with playing a performance at the White House for St Patrick's Day celebrations.

However, back in Blighty, rumours have been circulating about a potential One Direction reunion.

While talk continues about whether or not the band will be getting back together, he is preparing to release his third solo album - and confessed he sends his former bandmates tunes to seek their opinion.

He told Esquire: "This time I sent it to Louis, and he gave me his honest opinion on it, which is always handy. We've released enough songs over the years, so we know what's decent and what's not, all the 1D boys and artists alike, I'll always try and send it around and get everybody's opinion."

He later said he plans to take to the stage at Glastonbury Festival in the future.

The Black & White and No Judgement singer told NME: "At some point, I'd absolutely love to, yeah. I won't be doing it this year, but yeah if the Eavis family are listening out, give me a shout."

(SOURCE: IANS)