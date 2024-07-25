RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jul 2024 14:20 |  By RnMTeam

Canada's The Aphelion explore uncertainity in powerful and proggy single 'The Seed of Doubt'

MUMBAI: The Aphelion, Ottawa, Canada's premier progressive metal band, is excited to announce the release of their new single, “The Seed of Doubt”. The track is the fourth single from their upcoming concept album “Nascence”, which tells the story of a man’s descent into madness and his mind in response to the mundanity and repetitiveness of the world around him. The album is set to release on August 9, 2024, and the band shares their thoughts on their next single:

“Musically, this song takes influence from the 70s prog rock era. It features guest appearances by Brian Asselin on saxophone and Eric Littlewood on trumpet. At this point in the story, the protagonist meets the love of his life, and while their new love is beautiful and for a time he is fulfilled and happy, eventually the relationship sours as he becomes afraid of her hurting him, and grows distrustful and controlling.”

“The Seed of Doubt” is a compelling exploration of the inner turmoil that arises from self-doubt. The Aphelion wanted to reflect that tension and resolution through dynamic shifts and intricate compositions. It is a crucial part of the narrative crafted for “Nascence”. The album is the first of a double album that merges personal experiences with sci-fi themes.

“The Seed of Doubt” is a full prog-rock fusion power ballad, with tons of funky rhythms, catchy choruses, and a wild 70’s Deep Purple-inspired organ solo by keyboardist James Cabral dropped in the middle. It is recommended for fans of Rush, Opeth, and Devin Townsend.

Watch and listen to the video premiere for “The Seed of Doubt” on TheProgSpace HERE.

Due out on August 9th, 2024, album pre-order for “Nascence” is available at https://theaphelionofficial.bandcamp.com.

Previous Videos

- “Deserter” - https://youtu.be/iS2nRowb2VM

- “Flight” - https://youtu.be/w1MHiLhoH5c

- “Fragility” - https://youtu.be/D6IfryF4H2I

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3wWgJOq
Track Listing:
1. Prenascent (2:38)
2. Nascence (6:55)
3. The Seed of Doubt (5:26)
4. Fragility (5:49)
5. The Heavy Mist (5:31)
6. Flight (6:48)
7. The Interloper (6:36)
8. Deserter (7:45)
Album Length (47:28)

Tags
The Aphelion Nascence music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Jul 2024

Never Elected unveils video for single 'Hate Breeds Hate' off 'Turbulent' Out Now!

MUMBAI: Never Elected, a deadly grungy rock group from Washington DC, USA has recently re-released their album “Turbulence” this past April and are stoked about the reception that they’ve gotten so far from it.

read more
 | 25 Jul 2024

Hulaween 2024 collaborates with women-led collective Def for debut off limits stage

MUMBAI: Hulaween 2024 has teamed-up with the women-owned and led event company DEFINE EVERYTHING FUTURE (DEF) to unveil the debut OFF LIMITS Stage lineup.

read more
 | 25 Jul 2024

Musician Les Stroud brings rich, riveting sound to haunting ballad 'When It's Gone'

MUMBAI: Between his various vocations as public speaker, television personality and Toronto-area-based musician, Les Stroud has seen much in his life.

read more
 | 25 Jul 2024

Canadian Roots Icon Lori Yates bids farewell to grief with heartfelt new single '3 Sisters'

MUMBAI: Normally, when an artist writes a song about the sudden and unexpected death of her mother and titles it “3 Sisters,” you can logically assume she’s paying tribute to the brave, bereaved children who have been left behind.

read more
 | 24 Jul 2024

2.7 million happy customers and growing: NEXA celebrates nine years of spreading joy of mobility in India

MUMBAI: Launched in 2015 with the philosophy of catering to seekers of the ‘new’, NEXA completed nine successful years in India.

read more

RnM Biz

Tips Industries continues robust performance revenue growth 40% y-o-y and PAT Growth of 61% y-o-y

MUMBAI: Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), a leading Indian music label which creates and monread more

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

top# 5 articles

1
Never Elected unveils video for single 'Hate Breeds Hate' off 'Turbulent' Out Now!

MUMBAI: Never Elected, a deadly grungy rock group from Washington DC, USA has recently re-released their album “Turbulence” this past April and are...read more

2
Canada's The Aphelion explore uncertainity in powerful and proggy single 'The Seed of Doubt'

MUMBAI: The Aphelion, Ottawa, Canada's premier progressive metal band, is excited to announce the release of their new single, “The Seed of Doubt”....read more

3
Enchanting vibes at WooMoon, Cova Santa

MUMBAI: This weekend, Cova Santa will be magically transformed by WooMoon's creative Sunday celebration. Featuring an outstanding line-up including...read more

4
Enchanting vibes at WooMoon, Cova Santa

MUMBAI: This weekend, Cova Santa will be magically transformed by WooMoon's creative Sunday celebration. Featuring an outstanding line-up including...read more

5
Denis Sulta and Solomun team up for one night showstopper at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Two titans of the global club scene are set to unite on July 28 when Denis Sulta joins the legendary Solomun for his esteemed +1 Pacha Ibiza...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games