News |  25 Apr 2023 12:59 |  By RnMTeam

Shriya Saran's next film 'Musical School' zooms in on academic pressure

MUMBAI: The upcoming film 'Musical School' focuses on the concern of academic pressure the society, parents and teachers subjects young students to.

The trailer of the film will be launched by Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on April 25.

The film has brought together the best of crew from across the globe as it gears up for a trilingual theatrical release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The musical film has 11 songs out of which three have been recreated from 'The Sound of Music', situationally woven in the film to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience. Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has scored the music for the film.

The makers of the film had earlier released three songs, 'Padhte Jao Baccha', 'Teri Nigahon Ne', and 'Hichkaule'. The film has been directed and produced by IAS officer-turned-filmmaker Paparao Biyyala.

The cast includes Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi and Prakash Raj in lead roles in addition to debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy in key roles. The film also stars Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambeognkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh and Phani.

The film has cinematography by Kiran Deohans.

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, the film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It's scheduled to release on May 12, 2023.

(SOURCE: IANS)

