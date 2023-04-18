Afrorave prodigy Rema to tour India in May

MUMBAI: Homegrown music festival 'I Love Live Entertainment' has collaborated with global festival 'Afrodesh' to host Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, who goes by the stage name Rema in India for his debut showcase.
The forthcoming tour titled 'Rema Calm Down India Tour' is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer's 2022 debut album, 'Rave & Roses' and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023.
Having cemented his reputation as one of the hottest names in Afrobeats, Rema who enjoys a colossal fanbase in India will play multiple Indian cities between May 12 and 14.
Rema states: "Namaste India. I'm super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country."
"Can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It's going to be an Afro Rave!"
Talking about the India tour Anant K Srivastava, Founder, Offline Guys elaborated, "Rema enjoys a massive goodwill in India and is one of the few global artists who enjoys sustained growth and immense popularity on home turf."
Speaking about how the Afrobeats movement is enjoying its fair share of spotlight Solomon Sonaiya, Founder, Afrodesh added: "India is a burgeoning market for the Afrobeats movement. The reception Afrobeats artists receive from India is quite incredible and we would love to explore the region in the coming few years by bringing down some stellar names from the genre to India."
Nigeria's 'Afro-Rave' warrior whose 'Calm Down' remix featuring c has gone platinum with nearly 10 billion total streamsa - released two new solo singles, 'Holiday' and 'Reason You' as his first set of music of 2023.
The double-drop came on the heels of his headlining performing slot at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah with an Afrobeats set.
(SOURCE;IANS)
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more
American DJ and music producer Diplo, known for 'Lean On' and 'Bubble Butt' among many others, was seen dancing on Punjabi music by Diljit Dosanjh at...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi star Jassie Gill, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', was greeted with warmth...read more
MUMBAI: Amit Mishra has given us incredible songs over the years, his voice has been a soulful escape for the ears! The Bholaa anthem, titled 'Dil...read more
There is little doubt that the 1980s were a transformative decade for the music industry. Disco had had its course, and musicians were now beginning...read more
MUMBAI: South Korean girls music group Blackpink made history as the first Korean act to headline Coachella. After the 'Pink Venom' hitmakers -...read more