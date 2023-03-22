RadioandMusic
News |  22 Mar 2023 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

Acclaimed Duo Seafret Captivates On Soaring New Single & Title Track "Wonderland"

MUMBAI: Acclaimed folk-pop duo Seafret continue the support for their highly-anticipated third studio album 'Wonderland' with the release of its soaring title-track. Continuing to pursue more of that broad and euphoric energy they have been developing in recent years, “Wonderland” is full of rich and galloping aesthetics that elegantly reflect Jack Sedman’s shimmering vocal performance. This new offering sees them deliver one of their most captivating efforts to date.

Seafret elaborates, "‘Wonderland’ was inspired by the nostalgia we occasionally feel about our younger years and how sometimes it would be nice if we could rewind the clock. The album is about coming out of a dark place and back into the light and has been an absolute joy to write, record and bring to life.”

Marking their first full-length release since their 2020 sophomore LP 'Most Of Us Are Strangers', their newest collection looks to build upon the revived acclaim the pair received throughout last year – 2015's breakthrough effort “Atlantis” which re-emerged with a surprise viral run of the sped up version on TikTok, racking up 1.7 billion views across videos using the track and is now at 426 million streams on Spotify alone. The feat led to their first UK Official Charts Top 40 single and 13 million Spotify monthly listeners in the process.

"We are delighted to finally announce our third album, ‘Wonderland.’ It has been an absolute joy to create. Some of the songs were inspired from being in a dark place and then finding the light again and things falling into place. We hope the positivity shines through. We think it’s the best album we’ve made so far and we hope you feel the same when it's released on April 14th,” adds Seafret about the album.

'Wonderland', the astonishing album from acclaimed duo Seafret, is the culmination of two years of graft by band members and longtime friends Jack Sedman and Harry Draper. The record is a sublime body of work that guides the listener through the band’s story, from heartbreak and loss to the joys of love and new life.

Snapped up by a major label and moving to London in the early stages of their career, Seafret have since found their feet on their own terms. Yet it’s evident from Draper’s assured, lush production on 'Wonderland' that they didn’t squander that time working with some of the UK’s most renowned producers, from Cam Blackwood (Florence and the Machine, George Ezra, London Grammar) to Steve Robson (Miley Cyrus, One Direction, Take That).

Written while both Draper and Sedman were starting families with their partners, the forthcoming album 'Wonderland' demonstrates their remarkable talent for songs that delve into the full spectrum of human emotion.

Steadily building their fanbase in Asia, Indonesia #1 and Malaysia #4 are now Seafret's Top 10 streaming markets worldwide, with the Philippines following closely at #12.

'Wonderland' Tracklisting

1. Never Say Never
2. See, I’m Sorry
3. Wonderland
4. Had Enough
5. Made Of Love
6. Summertonic
7. Solid Gold
8. Running Out Of Love
9. Remind Me To Forget You
10 .Real Love Story
11. Inferno
12. Pictures

