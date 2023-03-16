RadioandMusic
Bollywood's chartbuster singer Shefali Alvares is back with her new indie project

MUMBAI: Singer Shefali Alvares, who has given us chartbusters like Subah Hone Na de and Badtameez Dil and O Gujariya from Queen, is ready to release her independent three-song extended play (EP) ‘Distorted Dystopia’. The first track, ‘Tanhai’, is already out, while the other two tracks, Badle Badle (Gehraiyaan) and Dil Bezubaan, will be released in the next two weeks.

Distorted Dystopia is a project close to Shefali’s heart. The 3 song EP is a new sound for Shefali. It captures the rapidly rising genre of Synth-Pop and electronic fusion in South Asia, as is evident with the success of artists like Nucleya, Farasat Anees, and, most recently, Tech Panda and Blizza. Each song will be released weekly starting from 13th March, with lofi remixes.

Commenting on the same, Shefali says, "The trend in music is changing rapidly, and the way Independent music is growing every year is tremendous. As a musician, I felt that the music I love should reach more people, and what better way than to come out with a specially curated EP? All three tracks are different from each other, and it was a beautiful experience to collaborate with amazing artists like Denny, Mandy Gill, and Anvita Dutt for 'Distorted Dystopia." she concludes.

Listen to Tanhai now : Streaming link

