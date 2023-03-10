"Jahaan Pe Dil Hain" by Kanishk Seth is a definite addition to your road trip playlist

MUMBAI: Kanishk Seth, the talented singer, producer and composer, has announced the release of his latest pop song, "Jahaan Pe DilHai," exclusively through the music label VYRL Originals. The song is about travelling with your friends and exploring the world.

The voice behind the infamous Rangsaari, Kanishk Seth, has not only sung "Jahaan Pe Dil Hai," but also produced and composed it. The song has a beautiful ephemeral quality, as his voice will transport you to winding roads and open meadows. "Jahaan PeDil Hai" features the melodious voice of Aarifah, who has added an extra layer of emotion. The lyrics have been penned by Yashwardhan Goswami, who has done an incredible job with his words.

The music video takes you through stunning, scenic locations from across Munnar and captures the essence of the song beautifully. "Jahaan Pe Dil Hai" is a beautiful ode to travelling and exploring the world with your travel buddies.

Talking about his new song, Kanishk Seth shares, "I’m thrilled to release 'Jahaan Pe Dil Hai," as this song celebrates the joy of exploration. This song is all about embarking on an adventure with your loved ones and making unforgettable memories. I hope this song inspires people to break free from their mundane routines and explore the world around them."

Aarifah, who has also lent her voice to the song, adds, "We have had a great time working on this track. I'm glad to have been a part of this project; it is my first Hindi song and I couldn’t have asked for a better debut! I hope the audience enjoys listening to this song as much as we enjoyed making it."

