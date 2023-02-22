Arpita Chakraborty Revives Lata Mangeshkar’s Cult Song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru”

MUMBAI: Melodious singer Arpita Chakraborty has breathed new life into the iconic Lata Mangeshkar song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru." The song was originally featured in the 1969 film "Anpadh," and has since become a cult classic. Arpita's rendition of the song is a tribute to the legendary singer, and her soulful voice has done justice to the original.

The original song's lyrics were written by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan , while the outstanding singer Arpita Chakraborty, who is making her lyrics-writing debut, has written the additional lyrics, and it was composed by veteran Madan Mohan Ji.

The music video for the song features Arpita, who exudes a sense of nostalgia and romance that is sure to resonate with fans of the original song along with the popular actor, director, and producer Pushkar Jog. The music video for the song features both Arpita and Pushkar, who complement each other's performances brilliantly. The video is a visual treat, taking viewers through a journey of love and heartbreak that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Arpita Chakraborty, who is also planning to launch a few significant Indies this year, expressed her joy "It is a privilege for me to perform this classic song once again. I hope I have done honor to Lata Mangeshkar's work, which inspires a lot of singers. The song "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru" has a classic melody, and I'm glad I got to perform it. This song holds a particular place in my heart because it gives me the chance to collaborate on screen with the brilliant actor Pushkar Jog as well as make my lyrics debut. and I'm eager to watch the audience's response.”

Arpita’s rendition of "Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru" is a must-listen for fans of Bollywood music and a testament to the timelessness of Lata Mangeshkar's music. Arpita has created a niche for herself with her mesmerizing voice in songs like Makhmali, Paisa Yeh Paisa (Total Dhamaal), Lori of Death (Ragini MMS2), Ras Ke Bhare Tore Nain (Satyagraha), and many more. She was recently nominated at the Popular GIFA Awards as the Best Playback Singer.