OSM Records launches a melodious romantic number 'Mil Mahiya' for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: India’s leading music label OSM Records unveiled a Valentine’s Day special track ‘Mil Mahiya’ for all the romantics celebrating the season of love.

Written by lyricist Samay, with music by the famous Showkidd, this peppy number stars and is sung by the scintillating Chitranshi Dhyani. Seen in a very sultry avatar, Chitranshi moves away from her girl-next-door look in chartbuster Khasma Nu Kha. Directed by Deepak Taggar, it is a take on modern dynamics of a young couple who are unable to spend quality time together in a fast-paced life. The song depicts a sassy and confident Chitranshi having a great time with her girl squad, while patiently waiting to meet her beloved. Dressed to the nines, Chitranshi’s glamourous transitions in the video are sure to set the screen ablaze.

The ever so charming Chitranshi became a household name with her melodious voice delivering back-to-back hits such as ‘Khasma Nu Kha’ and ‘Pyar Tera 5G’ garnering over 6 million views within a short span of time.

Speaking about the song, Founder, OSM Records – Himanshu Shekhar said, “For the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Mil Mahiya was our perfect choice as the song will resonate well with all the couples out there. The vivacious Chitranshi Dhyani brings charisma to the video and song with her incredible performance and vocals. With playful lyrics and peppy beats, the song is sure to hit right the right chords.”

Commenting on the launch, Manpreet Kaur, Co-Founder, OSM Records said “We’re thrilled and overjoyed with the response. MilMahiya is an entertaining song starring and sung by the enchanting diva, Chitranshi. Her on-screen appeal coupled with a very catchy tune, will make it THE song for this season. We are always grateful for the love that has been showered upon us and we hope to continue to exceed our fan's expectations.”

Delighted with this surprise launch, fans from across the country have poured their love through comments on YouTube and social media. Within hours of its debut, Mil Mahiya has received an overwhelming response on other streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Mil Mahiya (Official Video) Chitranshi Ft. Showkidd | Latest Punjabi Song 2023