RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Feb 2023 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

OSM Records launches a melodious romantic number 'Mil Mahiya' for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: India’s leading music label OSM Records unveiled a Valentine’s Day special track ‘Mil Mahiya’ for all the romantics celebrating the season of love.

Written by lyricist Samay, with music by the famous Showkidd, this peppy number stars and is sung by the scintillating Chitranshi Dhyani. Seen in a very sultry avatar, Chitranshi moves away from her girl-next-door look in chartbuster Khasma Nu Kha. Directed by Deepak Taggar, it is a take on modern dynamics of a young couple who are unable to spend quality time together in a fast-paced life. The song depicts a sassy and confident Chitranshi having a great time with her girl squad, while patiently waiting to meet her beloved. Dressed to the nines, Chitranshi’s glamourous transitions in the video are sure to set the screen ablaze.

The ever so charming Chitranshi became a household name with her melodious voice delivering back-to-back hits such as ‘Khasma Nu Kha’ and ‘Pyar Tera 5G’ garnering over 6 million views within a short span of time.

Speaking about the song, Founder, OSM Records – Himanshu Shekhar said, “For the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Mil Mahiya was our perfect choice as the song will resonate well with all the couples out there. The vivacious Chitranshi Dhyani brings charisma to the video and song with her incredible performance and vocals. With playful lyrics and peppy beats, the song is sure to hit right the right chords.”

Commenting on the launch, Manpreet Kaur, Co-Founder, OSM Records said “We’re thrilled and overjoyed with the response. MilMahiya is an entertaining song starring and sung by the enchanting diva, Chitranshi. Her on-screen appeal coupled with a very catchy tune, will make it THE song for this season. We are always grateful for the love that has been showered upon us and we hope to continue to exceed our fan's expectations.”

Delighted with this surprise launch, fans from across the country have poured their love through comments on YouTube and social media. Within hours of its debut, Mil Mahiya has received an overwhelming response on other streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Mil Mahiya (Official Video) Chitranshi Ft. Showkidd | Latest Punjabi Song 2023

Tags
OSM Records Mil Mahiya Valentine’s Day
Related news
 | 15 Feb 2023

Shubh Nikah’s Love Anthem 'Mann Banwra' Will Make Valentine's Day, Even More, Special

MUMBAI: Aksha Pardasany is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Shubh Nikah’, in which she will share the screen with Rohit Vikkram & Arsh Sandhu. Know more.

read more
 | 13 Feb 2023

Celebrate this Valentine's Day with 'Gham Khushiyan' by Rohanpreet Singh in melodious voice of Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: B-Town’s favourite couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are here with their romantic track ‘Gham Khushiyan’ that is sure to make your Valentine’s Day even more special.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2022

OSM Records Launches a New Song 'Ek Thi Raat' Starring Renowned OTT Actors Shivankit Singh Parihar and Badri Chavan

MUMBAI: Ending the year on a high-octane note, India’s leading music company OSM Records has launched yet another chartbuster - ‘Ek Thi Raat’ that tells the story of a dynamic friendship weaved into a ‘noir’ cinematic aesthetic.

read more
 | 17 Feb 2022

Kim Petras releases Slut Pop

MUMBAI: International pop sensation Kim Petras has released the Slut Pop EP, a Valentine’s Day gift for her fans.

read more
 | 30 Sep 2021

Sonakshi Sinha decodes her latest music video 'Mil Mahiya'

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha is back in a peppy music video 'Mil Mahiya' that was released Thursday. The actress is featured dancing in a different avatar dressed in a hip-hop bomber jacket and a glamorous look in the music video sung by Raashi Sood.

read more

RnM Biz

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shubh Nikah’s Love Anthem 'Mann Banwra' Will Make Valentine's Day, Even More, Special

MUMBAI: Aksha Pardasany is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Shubh Nikah’, in which she will share the screen with Rohit...read more

2
BIG FM returns with the 8th season of its marquee show ‘Big Golden Voice’ with the remarkable singer Javed Ali as the judge

MUMBAI: After the remarkable success of its 7th season, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country is all set to present the 8th...read more

3
Chandan Roy Sanyal To Direct 'The Playback Singer' and Star In It

MUMBAI: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has wowed the audiences with his acting chops, and now is all set to wield the megaphone for his next, The Playback...read more

4
Bob Hearts Abishola; an engrossing love story is here to warm up your Valentine’s exclusively on Comedy Central

MUMBAI: Comedy Central comes back to warm up your winters with a heartwarming romantic comedy, Bob Hearts Abishola. Coming from the producers of the...read more

5
Vinod Bhanushali - Raaj Shaandilyaa come together to produce films under the FAM COM universe

MUMBAI: With Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, producer Vinod Bhanushali and producer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa told a riveting story...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games