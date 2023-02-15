RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Feb 2023 16:16 |  By RnMTeam

Shubh Nikah’s Love Anthem 'Mann Banwra' Will Make Valentine's Day, Even More, Special

MUMBAI: Aksha Pardasany is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Shubh Nikah’, in which she will share the screen with Rohit Vikkram & Arsh Sandhu. Know more.

The makers of the movie took to social media on Valentine’s day to share a soothing & romantic song from the film titled Mann Banwra. Which has been out on Youtube. At the same time, it has been there as people’s choice on other music apps.

The song Mann Banwra seems to be a love triangle between lovers. The song carries out the best and most significantly beautiful lyrics and Also expresses love and affection. Other hands The song shows that the duo truly complement each other. The love song has a great vibe. Shot across the beautiful locations of Uttarakhand, the song Mann Banwra is all breezy. Aksha & Rohit’s beautiful chemistry is amping up the mood. They look all chic and gorgeous. The song has been sung by Salman Ali and lyrical has been provided by Hazrat Amir Khusro, Husna Khan, Liyakat Ajmeri & Ahmed Siddique.

Speaking about Aksha's experience Aksha stated, “While we were shooting for Mann Banwra it was my and Arshad Sir’s collective decision what kinda costume we will wear for this song. A decision to make me wear a chiffon Saree & Rohit to wear a nice thin shirt. The temperature was extremely low while shooting for it we realised it was not a good decision because everyone was wearing jackets, me and Rohit was wearing thin clothes. We shot the entire day and by the time we wrapped and I sat in the car and fainted it was that cold but when you look at the result on screen it looks beautiful so now we really don’t regret the decision.”

The film is Produced By Bhupender Singh Sandhu, and Arpit Garg. Written & Directed By Arshad Siddiqui. Co-Producers are Satpal Singh Sandhu, Mrs Gurmeet Kaur Sandhu and Associate Producers are Laxmi Narain Pandey, Anubhay Dhir, and Ritesh Srivastava. 'Shubh Nikah’ is scheduled to release on 17th March 2023. Stay tuned to get more updates on the same.

Tags
Shubh Nikah Mann Banwra Valentine’s Day
Related news
 | 15 Feb 2023

OSM Records launches a melodious romantic number 'Mil Mahiya' for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: India’s leading music label OSM Records unveiled a Valentine’s Day special track ‘Mil Mahiya’ for all the romantics celebrating the season of love.

read more
 | 13 Feb 2023

Celebrate this Valentine's Day with 'Gham Khushiyan' by Rohanpreet Singh in melodious voice of Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: B-Town’s favourite couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are here with their romantic track ‘Gham Khushiyan’ that is sure to make your Valentine’s Day even more special.

read more
 | 17 Feb 2022

Kim Petras releases Slut Pop

MUMBAI: International pop sensation Kim Petras has released the Slut Pop EP, a Valentine’s Day gift for her fans.

read more
 | 14 May 2021

Zee Music's 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' hits big with audiences, crosses 230 million views and streams

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company’s heartfelt song ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ was released during Valentine’s Day this year.

read more
 | 16 Feb 2021

Amruta Fadnavis dropa new song

MUMBAI: Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has released her new song. The “magical mesmerising melodious masterpiece” was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

read more

RnM Biz

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Chandan Roy Sanyal To Direct 'The Playback Singer' and Star In It

MUMBAI: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has wowed the audiences with his acting chops, and now is all set to wield the megaphone for his next, The Playback...read more

2
Bob Hearts Abishola; an engrossing love story is here to warm up your Valentine’s exclusively on Comedy Central

MUMBAI: Comedy Central comes back to warm up your winters with a heartwarming romantic comedy, Bob Hearts Abishola. Coming from the producers of the...read more

3
Vinod Bhanushali - Raaj Shaandilyaa come together to produce films under the FAM COM universe

MUMBAI: With Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, producer Vinod Bhanushali and producer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa told a riveting story...read more

4
OSM Records launches a melodious romantic number 'Mil Mahiya' for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: India’s leading music label OSM Records unveiled a Valentine’s Day special track ‘Mil Mahiya’ for all the romantics celebrating the season of...read more

5
BIG FM returns with the 8th season of its marquee show ‘Big Golden Voice’ with the remarkable singer Javed Ali as the judge

MUMBAI: After the remarkable success of its 7th season, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country is all set to present the 8th...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games