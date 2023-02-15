Shubh Nikah’s Love Anthem 'Mann Banwra' Will Make Valentine's Day, Even More, Special

MUMBAI: Aksha Pardasany is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Shubh Nikah’, in which she will share the screen with Rohit Vikkram & Arsh Sandhu. Know more.

The makers of the movie took to social media on Valentine’s day to share a soothing & romantic song from the film titled Mann Banwra. Which has been out on Youtube. At the same time, it has been there as people’s choice on other music apps.

The song Mann Banwra seems to be a love triangle between lovers. The song carries out the best and most significantly beautiful lyrics and Also expresses love and affection. Other hands The song shows that the duo truly complement each other. The love song has a great vibe. Shot across the beautiful locations of Uttarakhand, the song Mann Banwra is all breezy. Aksha & Rohit’s beautiful chemistry is amping up the mood. They look all chic and gorgeous. The song has been sung by Salman Ali and lyrical has been provided by Hazrat Amir Khusro, Husna Khan, Liyakat Ajmeri & Ahmed Siddique.

Speaking about Aksha's experience Aksha stated, “While we were shooting for Mann Banwra it was my and Arshad Sir’s collective decision what kinda costume we will wear for this song. A decision to make me wear a chiffon Saree & Rohit to wear a nice thin shirt. The temperature was extremely low while shooting for it we realised it was not a good decision because everyone was wearing jackets, me and Rohit was wearing thin clothes. We shot the entire day and by the time we wrapped and I sat in the car and fainted it was that cold but when you look at the result on screen it looks beautiful so now we really don’t regret the decision.”

The film is Produced By Bhupender Singh Sandhu, and Arpit Garg. Written & Directed By Arshad Siddiqui. Co-Producers are Satpal Singh Sandhu, Mrs Gurmeet Kaur Sandhu and Associate Producers are Laxmi Narain Pandey, Anubhay Dhir, and Ritesh Srivastava. 'Shubh Nikah’ is scheduled to release on 17th March 2023. Stay tuned to get more updates on the same.