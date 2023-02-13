Celebrate this Valentine's Day with 'Gham Khushiyan' by Rohanpreet Singh in melodious voice of Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: B-Town’s favourite couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are here with their romantic track ‘Gham Khushiyan’ that is sure to make your Valentine’s Day even more special. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is a sweet melody of love, beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar, with music created by Rohanpreet Singh. Standing true to the lyrics written by Rana Sotal, Neha and Rohanpreet are truly together in each other’s Gham and Khushiyan be it in the video or in real life! Setting endless couple goals, the lovely couple yet again gave us the biggest surprise when they recently revealed that this very mushy video is in fact a gift by Rohanpreet to Neha.

The music video is seen to be very different from their previous ones, as this one shows amazing and unique transitions between scenes, amazingly directed by Adil Shaikh.

Talking about the song, Neha Kakkar said, "The fact that Rohanpreet was working on Gham Khushiyan for so long just to give it to me as a Valentine's Day gift, makes it really special for both of us. Since the song has a very loving meaning to it and with Arijit’s voice as a cherry on cake, I’m sure that the audience will show their love and appreciation for this song."

Rohanpreet Singh, who has created the music for the song, said, "Gham Khushiyan is a very special song to me as it’s completely dedicated to Neha. I think every person who’s in love will relate to this song and whoever’s not, will fall in love with this song, especially with Neha and Arijit’s voice and that’s exactly why we decided to release it during Valentine’s.”

Director Adil Shaikh said, "Every love story starts with an introduction and ends up on wedding, but here in the video of #ghamkhushiyan we start the song with the wedding and show a back story of how they met and the whole videos just gets into past and comes back to present just to showcase how #NEHUPREET is madly in love with each other. Their onscreen chemistry always creates a love in the air what else do you want to watch and listen to on this beautiful Valentine’s Day."

_T-Series’ 'Gham Khushiyan' is sung by Arijit Singh & Neha Kakkar, music by Rohanpreet Singh, and lyrics penned by Rana Sotal. Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video stars Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh. ‘Gham Khushiyan’ is out on T-Series’ Youtube Channel._