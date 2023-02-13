RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Feb 2023 23:17 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrate this Valentine's Day with 'Gham Khushiyan' by Rohanpreet Singh in melodious voice of Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: B-Town’s favourite couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are here with their romantic track ‘Gham Khushiyan’ that is sure to make your Valentine’s Day even more special. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is a sweet melody of love, beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar, with music created by Rohanpreet Singh. Standing true to the lyrics written by Rana Sotal, Neha and Rohanpreet are truly together in each other’s Gham and Khushiyan be it in the video or in real life! Setting endless couple goals, the lovely couple yet again gave us the biggest surprise when they recently revealed that this very mushy video is in fact a gift by Rohanpreet to Neha.

The music video is seen to be very different from their previous ones, as this one shows amazing and unique transitions between scenes, amazingly directed by Adil Shaikh.

Talking about the song, Neha Kakkar said, "The fact that Rohanpreet was working on Gham Khushiyan for so long just to give it to me as a Valentine's Day gift, makes it really special for both of us. Since the song has a very loving meaning to it and with Arijit’s voice as a cherry on cake, I’m sure that the audience will show their love and appreciation for this song."

Rohanpreet Singh, who has created the music for the song, said, "Gham Khushiyan is a very special song to me as it’s completely dedicated to Neha. I think every person who’s in love will relate to this song and whoever’s not, will fall in love with this song, especially with Neha and Arijit’s voice and that’s exactly why we decided to release it during Valentine’s.”

Director Adil Shaikh said, "Every love story starts with an introduction and ends up on wedding, but here in the video of #ghamkhushiyan we start the song with the wedding and show a back story of how they met and the whole videos just gets into past and comes back to present just to showcase how #NEHUPREET is madly in love with each other. Their onscreen chemistry always creates a love in the air what else do you want to watch and listen to on this beautiful Valentine’s Day."

_T-Series’ 'Gham Khushiyan' is sung by Arijit Singh & Neha Kakkar, music by Rohanpreet Singh, and lyrics penned by Rana Sotal. Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video stars Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh. ‘Gham Khushiyan’ is out on T-Series’ Youtube Channel._

Tags
Valentine’s Day Rohanpreet Singh Neha Kakkar Arijit Singh Gham Khushiyan
Related news
 | 09 Feb 2023

Rohanpreet Singh gifts wife Neha Kakkar a super romantic love song 'Gham Khushiyan' for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: The most adorable couple of B-Town who never fail to give us endless couple goals are here yet another time to steal our hearts with their upcoming love song 'Gham Khushiyan' on 13th February!

read more
 | 30 Dec 2022

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ becomes 2nd most trending song with 4.5 Million Reels on Instagram

MUMBAI: Instagram reel has become one of the most powerful tools on the internet and has gained tremendous popularity for its user generated content on various trending songs.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2022

Saregama and Arijit Singh come together to create magic with music

MUMBAI: Saregama, a RPSG group company, has partnered with Bollywood music maven Arijit Singh to create multiple original songs and renditions in Hindi and Bengali. Bollywood's music heartthrob, Arijit, has given India its most hummable and memorable songs for over a decade.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

Universal Music India acquires majority stake in TM ventures, a leading Indian music and entertainment company

MUMBAI: Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in one of India’s leading music and entertainment companies, TM Ventures.

read more
 | 12 Sep 2022

Paytm Insider and Swiggy SteppinOut join hands to bring the country's king of playback singing Arijit Singh's 'India Tour'

MUMBAI: If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is none other than Arijit Singh.

read more

RnM Biz

Music licensing agency Chain Reactor jazzed up the entertainment quotient at the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

MUMBAI: Chain Reactor Music & Media, a new-age, multi-dimensional music licensing and music mread more

Red FM Announces 5th Edition of Swag Fest!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggeread more

The IPRS hosts two sessions at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023

MUMBAI: After a two-year absence, the iconic and much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back toread more

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Daayein Baayein ft Shakti Mohan and Himansh Kohli is out now, and track is a perfect blend of romance and fun

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan and Himansh Kohli had recently announced their upcoming collaboration. The two have come together for a track titled Daayein...read more

2
Charleston, SC's Whitehall Attempts To Make Sense Of The Chaos on New Single "DOGFIGHTS" On Tour with Arlie and The Sewing Club

MUMBAI: Charleston, SC indie rockers Whitehall have released the new single "Dogfights" off their upcoming Enci Records label debut.The band (which...read more

3
This Valentine's season Darshan Raval Drops a Love Anthem 'Piya Re' for his fans

MUMBAI: Audience’s favourite Darshan Raval is back! He kickstarted the season of love by dropping his all-new love ballad ‘Piya Re’. On this...read more

4
Faridoon sings Shahryar in Syed Ahmad Afzal's 'Kharaashon Ka Guldasta', a Nazm by Noted Urdu Poet Shahryar, first look unveiled on Shahryar's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On the death anniversary of legendary academician and a doyen of Urdu poetry in India, Akhlaq Mohammad Khan, better known by his takhallus...read more

5
Celebrate this Valentine's Day with 'Gham Khushiyan' by Rohanpreet Singh in melodious voice of Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: B-Town’s favourite couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are here with their romantic track ‘Gham Khushiyan’ that is sure to make your...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games