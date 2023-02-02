Celebrated Music Producers-Composers Jay Rana and Skopos released their latest track 'Aadatein'

MUMBAI: Independent duo Music Producers-Composers Jay Rana and Skopos released their first song of the year 'Aadatein' featuring two exquisite vocalists Sumira Thakur and Vanishree Sahu. The song is captivatingly written by well-known musicians Akanksha Sethi and Neha Nazneen.

The song explores the rocky land between self-growth and relationships, how the two are entirely independent and yet symbiotic. It sings a tale about the tug and pull between the two and is a reminder that in times we’re feeling directionless, we can lean on our loved ones for support and hope. By incorporating dual vocals, it manages to give voice to the struggles of personal transformation and sheds light on the commitment required to hold back a loved one from falling into the traps of old habits.

The narrative has been wrapped in a dynamic sound that embraces the ears and the heart, offering comfort and a sense of hope. As Sumira sings “Manzilon ki keemat hi nahi, dil ki hi sunte jaayein”

Aadatein:

<b><a href="https://ffm.to/1y3q235">https://ffm.to/1y3q235</a></b>