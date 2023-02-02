RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Feb 2023 14:26 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrated Music Producers-Composers Jay Rana and Skopos released their latest track 'Aadatein'

MUMBAI: Independent duo Music Producers-Composers Jay Rana and Skopos released their first song of the year 'Aadatein' featuring two exquisite vocalists Sumira Thakur and Vanishree Sahu. The song is captivatingly written by well-known musicians Akanksha Sethi and Neha Nazneen.

The song explores the rocky land between self-growth and relationships, how the two are entirely independent and yet symbiotic. It sings a tale about the tug and pull between the two and is a reminder that in times we’re feeling directionless, we can lean on our loved ones for support and hope. By incorporating dual vocals, it manages to give voice to the struggles of personal transformation and sheds light on the commitment required to hold back a loved one from falling into the traps of old habits.

The narrative has been wrapped in a dynamic sound that embraces the ears and the heart, offering comfort and a sense of hope. As Sumira sings “Manzilon ki keemat hi nahi, dil ki hi sunte jaayein”

Aadatein:
<b><a href="https://ffm.to/1y3q235">https://ffm.to/1y3q235</a></b>

Tags
music produced composer music
Related news
 | 02 Feb 2023

Bir is all set to echo with soulful music at the 10th edition of Musicathon

MUMBAI: The much-awaited 10th edition of Musicathon, a sought-after two-day musical festival held in the majestic mountain city of Bir amidst a stunning backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges is happening again in all its grandeur.

read more
 | 02 Feb 2023

Sunburn Voted Top 10 Music Festivals In The World

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn has been voted the World’s #10 Festival in the world in the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals Poll 2022.

read more
 | 02 Feb 2023

Anara Publishing duo pen the haunting lullaby track for MX Player’s ‘Dharavi Bank’

MUMBAI: India's leading OTT platform MX Player’s new crime thriller, ‘Dharavi Bank’ launched to become an instant favourite amongst fans. Its background score and music are a huge hit and here's something about it for its fans.

read more
 | 01 Feb 2023

Manas Jha Set to Release New EP 'Freedom or Love'

MUMBAI: New York / Mumbai-based singer and songwriter Manas Jha presents his new EP “Freedom or Love”, which will be out worldwide on Friday, 27th January 2023.

read more
 | 01 Feb 2023

Women should support other women across industries - Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI: Multidisciplinary artist Shruti Haasan recently attended IIT Bombay’s E-Summit 2023 along with media strategist and entertainment lawyer Priyanka Khimani.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latesread more

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

top# 5 articles

1
Artium Academy’s new Western Vocals Course will help you find your voice and sing like your fav artist!

This performance-based curriculum, designed and certified by the legendary, Padma Shri Sonu Nigam, is for both, aspiring and trained singers who love...read more

2
Sunburn Voted Top 10 Music Festivals In The World

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn has been voted the World’s #10 Festival in the world in the acclaimed DJ Mag Top 100 Festivals...read more

3
Bir is all set to echo with soulful music at the 10th edition of Musicathon

MUMBAI: The much-awaited 10th edition of Musicathon, a sought-after two-day musical festival held in the majestic mountain city of Bir amidst a...read more

4
Manas Jha Set to Release New EP 'Freedom or Love'

MUMBAI: New York / Mumbai-based singer and songwriter Manas Jha presents his new EP “Freedom or Love”, which will be out worldwide on Friday, 27th...read more

5
Anara Publishing duo pen the haunting lullaby track for MX Player’s ‘Dharavi Bank’

MUMBAI: India's leading OTT platform MX Player’s new crime thriller, ‘Dharavi Bank’ launched to become an instant favourite amongst fans. Its...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games