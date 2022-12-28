Warm your hearts with Naheed and Shriram Iyer’s romantic new release: ‘Kya Pata’

MUMBAI: After only a year and a half of training as a vocalist under the famous Shriram Iyer, Naheed is ready with her first Indie-pop single - ‘Kya Pata’, released today, Composed by her teacher but sung, effortlessly, by her.

The song kicks in with the breezy and romantic rhythmic patterns of an acoustic guitar before Naheed’s soothing voice begins singing about a girl who is confused in regard to her first love. The nature of the song is extremely relatable on the subject of love and has been communicated with ease through Ruchi Japee’s songwriting, Iyer’s composing and Naheed’s vocals, which evoke a warm and fuzzy feeling in the listeners-- urging them to reminisce about their own confused love stories.

Naheed, who is based in New York, USA, started learning to sing from Shriram Iyer towards the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, online. While she used to sing during her time in college, she could not pursue it due to her commitments to pursue medicine which have now made her an extremely successful doctor. However, the pandemic inspired many, like Naheed, to work towards what they truly love to do, their passion. Hence, Naheed practiced consistently despite her rough work schedules and through being admitted in the hospital during the first wave of Covid.

Shriram Iyer is an extremely well-known name in the bollywood industry who has sung for popular movies such as ‘No One Killed Jessica’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Shor in the City’ and ‘Manikarnika’ to name a few. He has also worked with Amit Trivedi on the prestigious MTV Coke Studio and has released multiple independent songs over the last two years where he’s collaborated with accomplished artists such as Harshdeep Kaur and Nikita Gandhi. Iyer has performed over 4000 shows around the globe in more than 15 countries.

_“I feel she has a magical and expressive voice which can bring lyrics to life” - Shriram Iyer on Naheed._

‘Kya Pata’ is a song that is guaranteed to touch the hearts of many with how cohesively it is written, arranged and executed. Naheed is another talented and hardworking artist to watch out for after how she has pulled off to sing this tune with just a year and a half of training.

Listen to the song on Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/track/53yFr6IXLXpj9JwtC0Pb1G?si=dkkbrDazSm-FI0F...