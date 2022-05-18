Music composer Rohit Sharma wins The Best Original Songs Award for #TVFAspirants. Says, "My goal is to connect the audience and music lovers inwardly through my songs,"

MUMBAI: One of the most important sources of tranquility in our lives is music. But there is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into developing something, and when that perseverance is rewarded, nothing could be better. At the IWM Buzz Awards 2022, Rohit Sharma, who is known for his intense music, won an award for his exceptional compositions as the best original songs award for TVFAspirants. Rohit Sharma was also the man behind the excellent soundtrack for Bollywood's most popular and successful film, The Kashmir Files.

Rohit Sharma, who has been in the industry for over a decade, is grateful when his hard work is recognized. He says, "When I see my hard work acknowledged by the public, I always feel humbled and blessed, but I also believe that the entire crew works behind the scenes to offer the best to the viewers. As I enjoy composing music from the heart, my ambitions are not merely to win accolades, but to connect the audience and music lovers internally via my songs. I am entitled to receive this award alongside my associates." exclaimed Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has provided the audience with memorable melodies in films such as The Kashmir Files and Ship Of Theseus, for which he composed and produced the song "Naham Janami." He has also scored for films such as Buddha In A Traffic Jam, Anaarkali Of Arrah, and Tashkent Files. With the expectation of Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi on SonyLiv, which will premiere on May 27, 2022 for which he composed the songs and background music, as well as the web series Maharani 2, the specifics of which will be released shortly.