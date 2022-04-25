DJ Shadow Dubai announces collaborations with LIL Pump, Rick Ross and Jason Derulo

MUMBAI: Continuing his world domination spree, DJ Shadow Dubai will become the world’s first ever DJ to have an autobiography credited to his name. Titled LSD [Love. Sex. Drugs] Confessions by DJ Shadow, the project will launch in the second half of 2022 and will broadly cover the prolific artist’s journey thus far. The visual adaptation rights of the book and the film have been bought by producers Gaurang Doshi and Rocky Khan.

The autobiography will be further developed into a commercial film or web series by the same producers. Similar to the autobiography, the coming-of-age film will spotlight the highs and lows experienced by DJ Shadow Dubai in the music industry and pivot around how an Indian middle-class boy with South-Indian lineage earnestly made a mark on his own within the music and film industry. It will also let readers dive into the darker side of the nightlife industry.

Talking about this massive feat DJ Shadow Dubai states, “I am highly humbled and grateful with this opportunity that has come my way. It finally feels like my decade plus journey has been acknowledged in some form and finally, life comes full circle for me. When I tour, I generally use my free time to journal my experiences and thoughts. During the pandemic I had the opportunity to browse through all the journals and I decided it’s time to publish the authentic story of a DJ. I have completed scripting the autobiography and we should be ready for launch in the latter half of 2022 as I am in talks with various publishing houses. Gaurang Doshi and Rocky Khan read the synopsis of the autobiography and I’m very happy that the rights to develop this into a film or web series have already been procured by them. This will probably be the first aspirational literary and cinematic showcase solely focusing on a DJ and the nightlife industry. I’d love to have someone like Ranveer Singh essay my on-screen character in the film.”

On the film front, given his long-standing lineage of taking Bollywood music to the global shores, he has been signed on as the music producer for 7 songs on the web series ‘7 Sense’. In a noteworthy first, DJ Shadow Dubai has been able to orchestrate a ground-breaking number of collaborations for the web series. He has roped in Lil Pump and Yo Yo Honey Singh, Rick Ross, Jason Derulo and Urvashi Rautela for special tracks on this web series. His collaboration with Lil Pump featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh is an unpredictable South American inspired Afro-party-song titled ‘Casanova’ for which the music video was shot in one of the finest clubs in Dubai. After Jason Derulo’s massive hit ’Jalebi Baby’, DJ Shadow Dubai has teamed up with the megastar for a twist on a love ballad with a contemporary structure and an 80s inspired production featuring Urvashi Rautela on her singing debut. The hip hop legend, Rick Ross is seen doing a pop/ hip-hop sound for his collaboration with DJ Shadow Dubai with an Indian artist is yet to hop onto this track. The music video for this song was shot in the mighty deserts of Dubai.

Speaking about the forthcoming massive global collaborations DJ Shadow Dubai expands, “I’m very excited with what’s coming up for me on the music front especially since we are bringing together some of the biggest names from the homegrown and global music business which compliments my style of music making. The idea was to have top ranking 7 promotional songs with top global features for the series and we commenced work way back in July of 2021. Most of the tracks are very internationally sounding with a lot of desi elements infused within the core narrative. This will be a game changer for the Indian music industry. 2022 will be the year Indian music takes over the world.”