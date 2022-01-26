In collaboration with Prerna V Arora and Tips, Aishwarya Rajnikanth is set to direct a music video

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rajnikanth, daughter of superstar Rajnikant is set to direct a new music single video in collaboration with Tips, Prerna V Arora, and Bay Films. Aishwarya Rajnikanth has already started prepping for the music video and pre-production meetings are in full swing in Hyderabad. The music single is slated to release on ‘Valentines Day' 14 February 2022, and the song is sung by versatile singer Ankit Tiwari.
In the past, Aishwarya Rajnikanth has directed films such as 3, Vai Raja Vai, Mariyappan, and Aayirathil Oruvan. Having directed films in the past, she is looking forward to directing a new music single as a new endeavor for her. She is undeniably excited about the project. Now, we will be seeing her team up with Tips Kumar Taurani, Prerna V Arora, and Salman M Shaikh.
