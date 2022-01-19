For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Jan 2022 17:14

Placebo explore the realities of humanity and existence with 'Never Let You Go'

MUMBAI: Last week's single "Try Better Next Time" opens up what we know about 'Never Let Me Go'’s frank and honest depiction of our modern times. Where opening single "Beautiful James" revealed a stern commentary on the proliferation of ignorant opinions and follow-up track "Surrounded By Spies" spun themes of tech-saturation, "Try Better Next Time" can be easy to mistake as an apocalyptic vision of the future. Instead, we find the band focusing less on endings and more on new beginnings. It’s an anthem for the end of a world that we know, not the end of it completely, and a celebration of the possibility of what might come next – whether humanity has a seat at the table or not.

Entering into the release of 'Never Let Me Go', Placebo continue to view their subject matter through as wide a lens as possible. It may at times paint their world as one ravaged by the effects of mounting crises, but it also stands up as a document of how to hold onto one another, and nurture relationships, even when it feels like a losing battle. 'Never Let Me Go' is a place to stare harsh realities in the face, while holding onto the hope of something brighter to come.

