Placebo explore the realities of humanity and existence with 'Never Let You Go'

MUMBAI: Last week's single "Try Better Next Time" opens up what we know about 'Never Let Me Go'’s frank and honest depiction of our modern times. Where opening single "Beautiful James" revealed a stern commentary on the proliferation of ignorant opinions and follow-up track "Surrounded By Spies" spun themes of tech-saturation, "Try Better Next Time" can be easy to mistake as an apocalyptic vision of the future. Instead, we find the band focusing less on endings and more on new beginnings. It’s an anthem for the end of a world that we know, not the end of it completely, and a celebration of the possibility of what might come next – whether humanity has a seat at the table or not.
Entering into the release of 'Never Let Me Go', Placebo continue to view their subject matter through as wide a lens as possible. It may at times paint their world as one ravaged by the effects of mounting crises, but it also stands up as a document of how to hold onto one another, and nurture relationships, even when it feels like a losing battle. 'Never Let Me Go' is a place to stare harsh realities in the face, while holding onto the hope of something brighter to come.
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more
MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more
MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest record label, announced an exclusive agreement with the Bengali read more
MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more
MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more
MUMBAI: Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen showing his not-so-known talent of playing the flute on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He is coming as a...read more
MUMBAI: Talented and flawless actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, known for her most popular television show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ was last seen in a...read more
MUMBAI: So this is what happens behind closed doors… Less than a week after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement, the couple...read more
MUMBAI: Social media posts never ever go away, like ever. As Kanye "Ye" West continues to make headlines for his relationships, one old tweet from...read more
In the selfie, Zayn Malik wore a black leather jacket and dark glasses as he looked away from the camera, giving a glimpse of his beard. He didn't...read more