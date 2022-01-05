Making a mark for herself across continents, Indian-American singer/songwriter Shannon K becomes the recipient of the Wow outstanding female singer par excellence Award.

MUMBAI: Indian-American singer/songwriter Shannon K has made a mark for herself in the music industry with some of the most outstanding songs. Her heart poured into every lyric she writes and every word she sings is what makes her stand out from everyone else. For this reason, the new year has showered her with blessings as she goes on to receive the Wow outstanding female singer par excellence Award 2021.

The singer who recently released her new track "Retrace" in November 2021, has many feathers in her cap. Shannon has collaborated with various huge artists from the American and Indian industry to release remarkable hits. Sharing her life experiences through her lyrics, she has given numerous meaningful songs that have touched the hearts of listeners. Such as the anti-bullying anthem "Give Me Your Hand" , a collaboration with American composer Kyle Townsend which was premiered by Billboard magazine.

Shannon K says, "I would like to thank everyone who saw me as a capable recipient of this award. I am deeply humbled by the love and recognition I have gotten so far. I look at my songs as a way to reach people's hearts and comfort those who have gone through the same emotions that I felt while writing those songs. I am glad that they do serve their purpose."