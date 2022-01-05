For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Jan 2022 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

Making a mark for herself across continents, Indian-American singer/songwriter Shannon K becomes the recipient of the Wow outstanding female singer par excellence Award.

MUMBAI: Indian-American singer/songwriter Shannon K has made a mark for herself in the music industry with some of the most outstanding songs. Her heart poured into every lyric she writes and every word she sings is what makes her stand out from everyone else. For this reason, the new year has showered her with blessings as she goes on to receive the Wow outstanding female singer par excellence Award 2021.

The singer who recently released her new track "Retrace" in November 2021, has many feathers in her cap. Shannon has collaborated with various huge artists from the American and Indian industry to release remarkable hits. Sharing her life experiences through her lyrics, she has given numerous meaningful songs that have touched the hearts of listeners. Such as the anti-bullying anthem "Give Me Your Hand" , a collaboration with American composer Kyle Townsend which was premiered by Billboard magazine.

Shannon K says, "I would like to thank everyone who saw me as a capable recipient of this award. I am deeply humbled by the love and recognition I have gotten so far. I look at my songs as a way to reach people's hearts and comfort those who have gone through the same emotions that I felt while writing those songs. I am glad that they do serve their purpose."

Tags
Shannon K Kyle Townsend Singer music
Related news
News | 05 Jan 2022

Shawn Mendes opens about his breakup with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes who recently called it quits with girlfriend Camila Cabello discussed problems he is facing on social media.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2022

See Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and family’s New Year beach photo

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are kicking off 2022 with some quality family time.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2022

2021: The year that changed the music space into a "Fan - Centric" direction

MUMBAI: Music has been colossally concocted and reproduced the standards over these years. The year appears to observe a ton of changes in the types of music made and delivered. The idea of famous music recordings has additionally been begotten with intuitive music.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2022

Singer Actor Sakshi Chopra swearing-in style sends a powerful message for 2022-I will never endorse fairness Ads ,Every complexion is beautiful.

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation in Antalya, a Turkish resort city, India’s risqué fashionista, it girl, an actor/singer/songwriter, Sakshi Chopra gives an insight into a part of her life that she doesn’t ever display on social media.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2022

Bryan Adams wants to direct a film

MUMBAI: Singer Bryan Adams thinks his photography work has given him some of the skills he would need to direct a movie.

read more

RnM Biz

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

News
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Tips Industries acquires the Global Music Rights of Telugu film industry's two biggest & most anticipated films Shaakuntalam and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, both scheduled for a massive worldwide release in 2022

MUMBAI: Entering the new year with excitingly big new ventures, Tips Industries, one of the biggest music company in Asia have created yet another...read more

2
Shawn Mendes opens about his breakup with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes who recently called it quits with girlfriend Camila Cabello discussed problems he is facing on social media. The singer who took...read more

3
Singer Actor Sakshi Chopra swearing-in style sends a powerful message for 2022-I will never endorse fairness Ads ,Every complexion is beautiful.

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation in Antalya, a Turkish resort city, India’s risqué fashionista, it girl, an actor/singer/songwriter, Sakshi Chopra...read more

4
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates New Year on a yacht

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates New Year on a Yacht Calling her post a 'photo dump' from her 2022 weekend yacht party, the actress...read more

5
Making a mark for herself across continents, Indian-American singer/songwriter Shannon K becomes the recipient of the Wow outstanding female singer par excellence Award.

MUMBAI: Indian-American singer/songwriter Shannon K has made a mark for herself in the music industry with some of the most outstanding songs. Her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games