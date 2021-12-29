Nav Sidhu is all set to promote first-ever Punjabi film under his label of Boss Music Production

MUMBAI: Boss Music Productions is a well-known and well-recognized music and film marketing company with an international reputation. Music promotion, music releases, music consultancy, international distribution, and influencer management are all areas where Boss Music Productions specializes. Nav Sidhu and Diljot Pannu are the two brothers, who founded this enterprise four years ago. Nav Sidhu's passion for music inspired him to launch this firm alongside Diljot Pannu, who studied Information Technology and specialized in Digital Marketing in Australia and handled all the company's technical needs and certifications. As a result, they put their talents, expertise, and innovative approach to function in this industry.
Boss Music Productions has offices in India and Australia, each with a talented, dynamic, and completely capable crew ready to respond to any query from all over the world.
Boss Music Productions became the leading Instagram promotional company in North India in a very short space of time. The organization has completed substantial projects, prompting them to grow its workforce globally.
Nav Sidhu believes no job is too small, and he has encouraged his employees to give their all to every assignment. Apart from his love and passion for music, he observed several gaps in social media marketing that were never addressed.
Because the market was primarily focused on paid advertising, no one allowed creative influencers to show their talents and expertise in content promotion.
He assembled all the world's influencers and provided them the opportunity to promote the content using their talents.
Diljot Pannu used his abilities, and experience to cover requests for digital marketing and releases.
Nav Sidhu further claims that his classmates, who are now well-known musicians, recognized his comprehensive approach and ideas and encouraged him to pursue a career in music.
https://www.instagram.com/bossmusicproductions/
Boss Music Productions is now branching out into Haryanvi and Devotional music. They promote Haryanvi and devotional music and have launched Haryanvi and devotional music labels. Their Youtube channel is also a tremendous hit, with millions of views across the platform. They are always willing to assist musicians in releasing their music on the Youtube platform.
Boss Music Productions has also created the Movies Promotions and Consultancy, which helps a lot of blockbuster movies exhibit their work through digital marketing and prominent influencers, with a lot of love and support for their work. The firm thinks that you should run for the confidence of your clients, not for the money. Profit will come to you if your job is good and making significant development.
