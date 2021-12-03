Rihanna slammed pregnancy rumors with DM

MUMBAI: Rihanna became the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados this week, but tabloids and some on social media were far more fixated on whether or not she could be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky because of the orange dress she wore.
Rihanna generously set the record straight in a DM to a fan named Jen and also pointed out how people constantly create false pregnancy rumors about her. Jen shared the DM publicly on her account, so everyone could quit spreading the fake news.
Jen wrote to Rihanna, “Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now ”
Rihanna responded, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”
Jen captioned her post, “ her uterus said ‘stay out of my damn business’ I spit my water out when she said ‘the first 10 baby showers’ regardless i’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest! #riri #loveya”
