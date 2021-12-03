For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Dec 2021 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Rihanna slammed pregnancy rumors with DM

MUMBAI: Rihanna became the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados this week, but tabloids and some on social media were far more fixated on whether or not she could be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky because of the orange dress she wore.

Rihanna generously set the record straight in a DM to a fan named Jen and also pointed out how people constantly create false pregnancy rumors about her. Jen shared the DM publicly on her account, so everyone could quit spreading the fake news.

Jen wrote to Rihanna, “Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now ”

Rihanna responded, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”

Jen captioned her post, “ her uterus said ‘stay out of my damn business’ I spit my water out when she said ‘the first 10 baby showers’ regardless i’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest! #riri #loveya”

Tags
Rihanna music Singer
Related news
News | 03 Dec 2021

Shawn Mendes releases "It'll Be Okay" after Camila Cabello split

MUMBAI: After embracing a summer of love, Shawn Mendes is ushering in a more somber season.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrates third wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Happy anniversary to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Selena Gomez gives tips on "Getting Out of Bed"

MUMBAI: If you ever find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning because of your mental health, you're not alone. Selena Gomez is right there with you.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Back to back songs for Parth Samthaan, and SVMT Music's Mere Haniyaa looks the most promising

MUMBAI: The trailer of the song Mere Haaniya featuring Parth Samthaan and Anchal Singh is out and what a reception it has got. The song is presented by SVMT music which is headed by Shrikant Tuli and has been sung by Arko. it's a TRNding production.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Aankhein Band Karke, starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha, is set to celebrate winter romance

MUMBAI: BLive Music releases a love song titled 'Aankhein Band Karke,' starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha. In this musical treat, The Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani actor has reunited with co-star Debattama Saha for their music video together.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Budhi Nu Matke' by Renuka Panwar starring Kanishka Sharma out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: Queen of Haryanvi Music, Renuka Panwar is back with another eye-catching upbeat song titled ‘Budhi Nu Matke’ on VYRL Haryanvi. The video...read more

2
5x GRAMMY-Nominated artist Bonobo teams up with Jordan Rakei on "Shadows"

MUMBAI: Musician, producer and DJ Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared the next preview of his forthcoming album, 'Fragments', due out 14 January via...read more

3
Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has done it again! They are all set to unveil the biggest party anthem of the year, Slow Slow by Badshah featuring Seerat and Abhishek Singh

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has done it again! They are all set to unveil the biggest party anthem of the year by Badshah featuring Abhishek...read more

4
Singer Jubin Nautiyal's UK tour postponed due to rise of new Covid variant globally

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal who has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music scene with back of back musical hits...read more

5
Dhvani Bhanushali's song, Mera Yaar featuring Aditya Seal, is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Ever since pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali and actor Aditya Seal started teasing their fans on social media with a few glimpses of their single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games