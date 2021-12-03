Aankhein Band Karke, starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha, is set to celebrate winter romance

MUMBAI: BLive Music releases a love song titled 'Aankhein Band Karke,' starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha. In this musical treat, The Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani actor has reunited with co-star Debattama Saha for their music video together.

Talking about the song, Karanvir Sharma says, “I was bowled over by the simplicity of this song and Its composition, words and the message it conveys. I wanted to be a part of this instantly. It was great fun shooting for the video which has been made with a lot of love too.”

Expressing her happiness in words, actress Debattama Saha shares, "I was mesmerized as soon as I heard the song for the first time. While the audio track was addictive, the video shaped up very well too. I am glad to be a part of this song and keenly looking forward to the audience’s reaction to it. I am sure that our song will win a lot of hearts and become a huge hit.”

The song has been vocalized by Abhi Dutt, directed by Nadeem Akhtar, Nitin FCP, and written by Shekhar Astitwa. It is also composed by Yakshaj Jagtap and the music video is produced under the label of BLive Music and Varsha Kukreja. The track has been created by Mahesh Kukreja and presented by BLive Music, Sanjay Kukreja and Remo D'Souza.

'Aankhein Band Karke' track is available on BLive Music YouTube channel and various platforms.