Tips Music drops a new Gujrati song 'Bheli Rehje Re'

Tips music is fascinating the audience with a religious offering for the youth of today titled “Bheli Rehje Re” sung by Jigardan Gadhavi
“Bheli Rehje Re” gives you a high, intangible bond with the Mogal Ma. It is a harmonious devotional which will explore a different outlook of oneness of lord.
The specialty of Tips Music is selecting the right kind of music and making it astonishing and making the onlookers fall in love with the lyrics. also, a great piece of work. They have been the innovators as they have always stayed a cut above of the industry.
Kumar Taurani says, “At Tips, we focus to present the best to our audience. We have always been driven by alteration and will pursue to do so.”
Jigardan Gadhavi says, “When you truly give way to the supreme you get the real means of everything. All the doubt, hesitation, worries vanish, and delightness of joy remains. When you are enlightened, you can spread the enlightenment. This song is an inbuilt channel to be one with oneness and spread positivity around you & others.”
Composed-Written and Sung By - Jigardan Gadhavi Creative Head - Priya Saraiya Music Arranged & Programmed: Jay Mavani Backing Vocals: Vaidehi Painter, Jhanvi Soni, Biju Nambiar Mixed and Mastered - Manasi Tare
