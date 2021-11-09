For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Nov 2021 14:09 |  By RnMTeam

Travis Scott, Drake sued for ‘devastated’ Astroworld Concert

MUMBAI: US rapper Travis Scott and Drake is facing legal action after at least eight people were killed and hundreds injured in a crush at his Texas festival Astroworld.

One injured concertgoer has accused Scott and surprise performer Drake of inciting the crowd, and is seeking $1m (£741,000) in damages.
Neither have commented on the lawsuit.

In a statement following the crush, Scott said he was working to help the families of the victims - the youngest of whom was just 14.

Texas firm Thomas J. Henry Law on Sunday tweeted a story published by the Daily Mail on the suit, confirming it had filed "one of the first lawsuits in Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy."

The complainant is 23-year-old concertgoer Kristian Paredes, who was one of those "severely injured" at the concert on the night of November 5.

Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston's NRG Park when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.

Texas-resident Paredes, who is also suing concert organizers Live Nation and the venue, "felt an immediate push" at the front of the general admission section as Travis Scott got on stage, the complaint said.

