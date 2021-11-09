Travis Scott, Drake sued for ‘devastated’ Astroworld Concert

MUMBAI: US rapper Travis Scott and Drake is facing legal action after at least eight people were killed and hundreds injured in a crush at his Texas festival Astroworld.
One injured concertgoer has accused Scott and surprise performer Drake of inciting the crowd, and is seeking $1m (£741,000) in damages.
Neither have commented on the lawsuit.
In a statement following the crush, Scott said he was working to help the families of the victims - the youngest of whom was just 14.
Texas firm Thomas J. Henry Law on Sunday tweeted a story published by the Daily Mail on the suit, confirming it had filed "one of the first lawsuits in Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy."
The complainant is 23-year-old concertgoer Kristian Paredes, who was one of those "severely injured" at the concert on the night of November 5.
Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston's NRG Park when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.
Texas-resident Paredes, who is also suing concert organizers Live Nation and the venue, "felt an immediate push" at the front of the general admission section as Travis Scott got on stage, the complaint said.
MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Singer and Music Composer Bishakh Jyoti who has recently received National Award for the film Kranti Darshi Guruji Ahead Of Times as a best...read more
MUMBAI: The most zestful and versatile singer Kunal Sachdeva shares about his most awaited music video, ‘Aaj Phir Jeena Chahe Dil’. Song is released...read more
MUMBAI: Composer and singer Pranaay says that composing music for the web series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' was not at all easy. As it was done...read more
MUMBAI: Lighting the lamp of happiness, renowned Indian American singer Anuradha Palakurthi Juju brings to you a powerful message celebrating the...read more
MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the voice behind charbursters like 'The Breakup Song', 'Chellamma' and 'Dil Ka Telephone', has released a new track titled '...read more