Avril Lavigne is back with ‘Bite me’ after Travis Barker's Record Label DTA deal

MUMBAI: The princess of punk is back!

Avril Lavigne will release a new single, titled "Bite Me," on Nov. 10, she announced on social media Friday.

The announcement comes just two days after she signed with Travis Barker's DTA Records.

"Let's f--- s--- up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker's record label DTA Records!" Lavigne, 37, captioned a series of celebratory photos on Wednesday, going on to tease: "Should I drop my first single next week ?"

The photos included a shot of Lavigne signing her contract, as well as several snapshots of her and Barker smashing cake in each other's faces and popping champagne.

On his own Instagram, Barker, 45, shared a video with Lavigne from the DTA offices spraying champagne. "Welcome to @dtarecords @avrillavigne !" he wrote in the caption.