News |  31 Jan 2025 16:37

Max URB_N drops #ShuffleItUp anthem 2.0- The IYKYDK campaign featuring Alaya F

MUMBAI: Max URB_N is back with a bold, electrifying anthem that embodies the essence of Gen-Z: unpredictable, ever-evolving, and impossible to box in. #ShuffleItUp Anthem 2.0 isn’t just a song—it’s a movement, and leading the charge is none other than Alaya F, the face of the campaign and the perfect embodiment of the Gen-Z spirit.
With “If You Know, You Don’t Know” (IYKYDK) as its defining hook, the track dismantles stereotypes, proving that Gen-Z is always switching gears, shifting perspectives, and rewriting the rules. Alaya F effortlessly brings this energy to life in the video, capturing the unapologetic confidence and ever-changing nature of her generation.
The rap weaves together cultural influences, sharp lyrical play, and high-energy beats to mirror the unpredictability of Gen-Z—where fashion, music, mindsets, and victories are constantly evolving. From Pahadi hustle to astrological deep-dives, the song reflects how this generation navigates life with curiosity, confidence, and a willingness to challenge the norm.
With Alaya F leading the way, Max URB_N invites the world to shuffle it up, break the mold, and embrace the unexpected. Because if you think you’ve figured out Gen-Z—think again.

