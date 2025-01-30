Pune plays host to IPRS' Season 2 Launch of 'My Music, My Rights'

MUMBAI: The first session of Season 2 of the ‘My Music, My Rights’: Creators Connect Programme’ by the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) unfolded as a resounding success yesterday, with a strong turnout of music creators, independent artists and industry professionals.. Hosted at Ajeenkya DY Patil University in Pune, the event provided a valuable platform for music creators to gain firsthand knowledge on IP rights, creators’ royalties, music publishing, enhancing music production, and leveraging YouTube’s potential. It also featured insightful panels on navigating the music industry as an emerging artist and fostering diversity in the music ecosystem.

Attendees received exclusive insights and expert guidance from some of the most experienced professionals in the industry, making it a truly enriching experience.

The engaging panel discussions and insightful presentations provided actionable go-to-market solutions, as industry leaders shared their expertise, strategies, and personal experiences with the participants. Speakers included Karan Grover, Senior Director (India, Middle East & Africa) at Dolby Labs; Sagarika Das, CEO of Sagarika Music; Bhaskar Nair, Partner Engineer & Nikhil Nerkar, Strategic Partner Manager at YouTube Music; Chandrika Shah, India Head at Horus Music; Saee Tembhekar, Singer, Songwriter; and Murtuza Gadiwala, Founder Partner Outwrite Publishing. Their collective knowledge inspired attendees to take proactive steps in safeguarding their work and advancing their music careers. Additionally, Rumpa Banerjee, Head of Marketing, Communication & Member Relations at IPRS, shared valuable insights on managing rights and royalties as a creator and highlighted the crucial role of music copyright societies like IPRS in enhancing the careers and earnings of authors, composers, and publishers across all levels of the industry.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, expressed, “It’s immensely rewarding to witness the enthusiasm and curiosity displayed by the creators today. The overwhelming response reinforces IPRS’s commitment to empowering music creators by educating them about their rights and the resources available to them. To see such a diverse group of creators come together to learn, share, and grow is inspiring. This initiative is all about fostering a culture where creators are empowered, and their contributions are acknowledged and rewarded.”

The sessions not only equipped participants with essential tools to navigate the rapidly evolving music industry but also provided a valuable platform for creators to connect, collaborate, and engage with industry leaders and peers. Building on this momentum, upcoming sessions of ‘My Music, My Rights’ are scheduled in Ahmedabad on 6th Feb, Bangalore on 20th Feb, Chennai on 6th March, Lucknow on 26th March, and Patna on 9th April.

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) remains committed to empowering music creators across the country, ensuring their voices are heard, their rights are protected, and fostering a more equitable and thriving future for both music and its creators.