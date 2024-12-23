IPRS Stage brings India’s rich musical tapestry to life at Serendipity Arts Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The IPRS Stage made a historic debut at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2024 in Panaji, Goa, marking a groundbreaking collaboration between one of the nation’s foremost art festivals and IPRS, the sole representative body of authors and composers of music in India. This partnership reflects a shared mission to discover, promote, and celebrate the hidden music and talent of our nation. From December 15 to 22, the event celebrated India’s rich musical diversity by bringing traditional, folk, and undiscovered talent to the forefront, connecting artists with audiences and industry insiders on an unprecedented platform.

From the enchanting Mythical Melodies by Dr. Ulka Mayur to the mesmerizing Discovering Hidden Melodies of India by Folks Wagon and the spellbinding Jaadoo Bastar by Daira, the performances celebrated India's rich musical heritage while shining a spotlight on the exceptional talent that defines our nation. These acts not only bridged the gap between traditional and contemporary music but also underscored the critical role of folk and regional music in keeping India’s cultural identity alive. By blending age-old traditions with contemporary expressions, they highlighted the enduring relevance of these art forms and emphasized the need to nurture and sustain them for future generations.

On December 19, the panel discussion, “Navigating Intellectual Property Rights in the Music Industry,” featured industry experts Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, Atul Churamani, MD Turnkey Music and Publishing Pvt. Ltd., Mayur Puri, leading lyricist, author, director, actor and IPRS Board Member, and Rafael Pereira, Managing Partner Tinnuts, Executive Trustee - India Music Exchange. The session provided valuable insights into copyright, royalties, and essential best practices, emphasizing the critical need to protect intellectual property rights in today’s rapidly evolving music landscape. It underscored the evolution of the Indian music industry and highlighted the robust framework of the country's copyright law, designed to safeguard the interests of creators and rights holders. The discussion further stressed the importance of fair enforcement to promote creativity, ensure equitable remuneration for all stakeholders, and foster a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem for music.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mayur Puri, songwriter, actor, and IPRS Board Member, shared, “The IPRS Stage is more than a platform for performances; it’s a celebration of legacy. By uniting diverse musical genres, IPRS highlights the richness of our nation’s cultural heritage and musical diversity. It’s truly inspiring to witness artists, including those from the remotest corners of the country, gaining well-deserved recognition and appreciation. This initiative plays a vital role in ensuring our cultural roots thrive in contemporary times, while also introducing audiences to a treasure trove of music that fosters pride and deepens appreciation for our artistic heritage.”

Commenting on the partnership with IPRS, Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts said, “It’s been a great pleasure to associate with IPRS. We started the festival to bring together partners from the cultural industries that contribute to the context in which practice is created and furthered. Our panels with IPRS, which were streamed live online, are now an archive of this partnership. The artists that performed on the IPRS stage were unique and created magic that we will remember fondly as one of the highlights of Serendipity Arts Festival 2024. From Ulka Mayur’s Mythical Melodies, to Madhur Padwal and Daira’s Jaadoo Bastar, each of these performances highlighted the incredible talent and rich tapestry of India’s musical landscape.”

Madhur Padwal of Project Folks Wagon expressed, “We, the artists of Project Folks-Wagon are excited and honoured to be a part of the inaugural episode of the IPRS stage at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2024. It’s an amazing opportunity to contribute to such a vibrant and creative event. We have always believed that folk and traditional music holds immense healing, energetic and entertaining power. Reviving the folk and traditional music of our country is not only important but essential in recent times. It is our sincere effort to contribute to its sustainability in the long run. A special mention to IPRS for taking up this initiative in collaboration with the Serendipity Arts Festival, providing folk and traditional artists with a valuable opportunity to share their art with a wider audience and contribute to reviving the fading Indian folk music.”

Dr. Ulka Mayur, who led Mythical Melodies, added, “The IPRS stage is a remarkable initiative that brings into focus regional artists and India’s rich musical traditions. By bringing these voices to the forefront, it safeguards our cultural heritage while giving it the recognition it deserves on a larger stage. This effort is not just about celebrating music; it’s about preserving the soul of India’s diversity and ensuring it thrives for generations. IPRS is truly leading the way in honouring and reviving the roots of our nation’s creative legacy.”

Savi Shrivastav of Daira’s Jaadoo Bastar highlighted the significance of this opportunity, “The IPRS programming for festivals is really instrumental in providing a voice and a platform to unique and unexplored artists. We are elated by the support provided by IPRS and the fact that they identified the novelty in the special collaboration with Jaadoo Bastar. Daira’s Jaadoo Bastar is a folk fusion IP between Mumbai’s Art-Rock band Daira and the folk musicians of Bastar in Chhattisgarh. It is a celebration of different tribal tunes fused with Hindi lyrics and new age songwriting. The concert showcases an aroma of the rich culture in the state of Chhattisgarh and also demonstrates that music has absolutely no boundaries (Daira). Thanks to IPRS, the concert will be performed for the first time outside the state of Chhattisgarh.”