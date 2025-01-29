Parth Srivastava and T-Series recreate old-school magic with Tu Jaise Dariya starring Anushka Kaushik

MUMBAI: After the massive success of Uljhan, which took listeners on a nostalgic trip with its vintage aesthetics, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar proudly present Parth Srivastava's stellar comeback with Tu Jaise Dariya. This love song is a heartfelt ode to old-school romance, blending retro charm with modern sensibilities. Every word carries meaning, every note evokes emotion, and the story blurs the line between fantasy and reality—a love that exists only in a dream.

Starring the captivating Anushka Kaushik, the music video beautifully captures the longing of a love imagined, set against a backdrop of cassette-era nostalgia.

Parth Srivastava says, “Tu Jaise Dariya feels like a dream I didn’t want to end. It’s about a love that feels magical and real, even if it isn’t. I wanted to express that feeling—something very old school, personal, and nostalgic, like remembering moments that could have happened or even could have never happened but still feel so real.”

With music and vocals by Parth Srivastava, lyrics by Parth Srivastava and Armaan Sharma, and direction by Himanshu Tyagi, Tu Jaise Dariya is a seamless blend of artistry and emotion.

Step into the dreamy world of Tu Jaise Dariya—out now!