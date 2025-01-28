RadioandMusic
News |  28 Jan 2025

Satinder Sartaaj mesmerizes Mumbai with a soulful evening at NSCI Dome, Worli

MUMBAI: Music met magic last evening as Dr. Satinder Sartaaj brought his acclaimed The Sphere of Eminence Tour to the NSCI Dome in Worli. The concert witnessed an unprecedented turnout of over 4,000 + attendees, making it an unforgettable experience for fans of Sufi music.

The vibe was electric as Sartaaj wove together the rich tradition of Sufi music with heartfelt modernity, creating an emotional and spiritual connection with his audience. For the first time in Mumbai, a sit-down concert turned into a vibrant celebration, with attendees unable to resist dancing to his timeless tracks. His famous hit songs like Jalsa, Udaariyan, Sajjan Raazi, and his latest release Rang from Skyforce had the crowd singing along and swaying to every beat.Veer Pahariya, who attended the concert, set the atmosphere ablaze as he danced to his new movie’s song Rang, sending the audience into a frenzy.

Reflecting on the night, Dr. Satinder Sartaaj said, “This was a truly special show. The love and energy I received from the Mumbai audience were incredible. I’m so happy that the crowd enjoyed it and felt connected to the music. Nights like this make me love what I do even more.”

Siddharth Kumar Anand, Senior Vice President, Films & Events at Saregama said, "Sartaaj has this incredible ability to create a deep connection with his audience through his presence and aura. It was amazing to see people across all age groups resonate with his music and energy. Last night wasn’t just a concert; it felt like a shared experience that brought everyone together. The response has been phenomenal, and we’re excited to continue this journey with the rest of the shows, there’s so much more to come!"

As part of The Sphere of Eminence Tour, which is brought to audiences by Firdaus Production in association with Saregama Live, the Mumbai show has left fans buzzing with excitement for what’s to come. Sartaaj’s concerts are not merely performances—they are immersive experiences that take the audience on a journey, blending tradition and modernity to leave a lasting impression.

