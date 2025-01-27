RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jan 2025 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Paresh Pahuja unites Mumbaikars as thousands sing 'Vande Mataram' along with him to mark Republic Day!

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, actor and musician Paresh Pahuja gave Mumbai a moment to cherish forever. Dressed in a dapper black shirt and a Gandhi topi, Paresh took center stage at the iconic Kaala Ghoda, where he united thousands of voices in a soul-stirring rendition of ‘Vande Mataram.’

The streets were packed with the audiences' voices blending seamlessly with Paresh’s as the historic anthem echoed through the cultural hub. The sight of thousands singing in unison created an electrifying atmosphere, filling the city with a renewed sense of pride and patriotism. Videos of this iconic scene are already breaking the internet wherein audiences can be seen thoroughly enjoying as Paresh gave a heartfelt tribute! "We love you, Paresh," "Once more," reverberated in the lanes of Mumbai as Paresh captivated a thousand hearts!

"There are moments in life when you truly feel the power of togetherness, and this was one of them. Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ with thousands of people was magical, it wasn’t just about the music, it was about the energy, the unity, and the overwhelming pride we all felt for our country. It reminded me of the incredible strength we have as a nation when we come together, and I feel truly blessed to have experienced it," Paresh shared.

Fresh off the success of his portrayal as ‘Mahi’ in Bandish Bandits Season 2, Paresh continues to win hearts both on and off the screen. This Republic Day concert not only showcased his musical talent but also his ability to connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level. Paresh's hit songs, 'Dooron Dooron," "Mascara," "Hawa Hawa," and "Botalan," on the other hand continue to win hearts!

