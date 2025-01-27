Let the good vibes roll: Gajendra Verma's ‘Jeene Do’ is a time machine to the 80s!

MUMBAI: With a retro twist and modern flair, ‘Jeene Do’ is more than a song—it’s an experience that celebrates love, freedom, and living in the moment.

A New Chapter in Good Vibes Only

Renowned singer and composer Gajendra Verma has unveiled the much-anticipated music video for Jeene Do, a standout track from his hit album Good Vibes Only. Directed by Vikram Singh and Preet Singh Bhullar, the visually stunning video stars the dynamic duo of Gajendra Verma and the talented Sargun Kaur Luthra. Together, they deliver a story that’s as captivating as it is uplifting.

A Retro Sound for Modern Souls

“Jeene Do” takes listeners on a journey back to the golden era of 80s, blending vibrant guitar riffs, layered synths, and foot-tapping rhythms with modern production techniques. Gajendra’s signature emotive style shines through in the soulful lyrics and infectious melodies, making the track a perfect bridge between generations.

Reflecting on the song’s creation, Gajendra Verma shares: "I wrote Jeene Do during the 2020 lockdown while surrounded by friends. Inspired by the timeless music of the 80s, I wanted to capture that energy and pair it with today’s production techniques. The incredible guitar solos by Roland and Krishna Dha added layers of emotion and depth, and I can’t wait to see how fans connect with it, especially during live shows."

Visual Magic in Bangkok

Set against the kaleidoscopic charm of Bangkok, the music video directed by Vikram Singh and Preet Singh Bhullar is a feast for the senses. From neon-lit alleyways to serene riverside vistas and bustling street markets, Bangkok becomes an essential character, enhancing the song’s themes of freedom and joy.

Speaking about the creative process, the directors said: "Bangkok’s energy mirrors the freedom and spontaneity of Jeene Do. The vibrant cityscape was the perfect backdrop for a story that celebrates living in the moment. Gajendra and Sargun’s authentic chemistry brought this narrative to life in a way that will deeply resonate with viewers."

A Chemistry That Lights Up the Screen

The on-screen pairing of Gajendra Verma and Sargun Kaur Luthra adds an extra layer of charm to Jeene Do. Their heartfelt performances tell a story of carefree love and the universal desire to live freely, leaving audiences feeling inspired and connected.

A Celebration of Life

At its core, Jeene Do is a love letter to freedom, simplicity, and hope. The song and its video invite listeners to embrace the present moment and let go of the burdens of the world. It’s an anthem for everyone who dares to live authentically and passionately.

Good Vibes That Keep Giving

Good Vibes Only, Gajendra Verma’s latest album, has already received immense love for its refreshing sound and uplifting spirit. Jeene Do stands out as a track that pays homage to the past while paving the way for the future of music.

With its infectious melody, nostalgic undertones, and soulful lyrics, Jeene Do cements Gajendra Verma’s position as a versatile artist who resonates with fans across generations.

Experience It for Yourself

Jeene Do is now streaming on all major platforms, and the music video is live on Gajendra Verma’s official YouTube channel. Dive into this retro-modern masterpiece and let yourself be carried away by the freedom, love, and joy it represents.

About Gajendra Verma

Gajendra Verma is an acclaimed singer, composer, and music producer known for chart-topping hits like Tera Ghata, Tune Mere Jaana, and Mann Mera. With his latest album Good Vibes Only, he continues to redefine boundaries, blending diverse genres and creating music that connects with hearts around the world.