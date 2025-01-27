RadioandMusic
27 Jan 2025

Guru Randhawa becomes the only Indian artist to cross 14 billion YouTube Views globally

MUMBAI: Global Music Sensation Guru Randhawa has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first and only Indian artist to surpass 14 billion views on YouTube. This remarkable accomplishment has firmly established him as a trailblazer in the Indian music scene, taking YouTube’s growth in India to unparalleled heights.This remarkable feat places him ahead of global music icons like Drake, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa, cementing his status as a global music powerhouse.

When YouTube was still gaining traction in India, Guru Randhawa played a pivotal role in making the platform a household name. His early hits like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ban Ja Rani, and Ishq Tera showcased his ability to create music that resonated deeply with listeners. These songs quickly became viral sensations, laying the foundation for Indian artists to thrive on YouTube and contributing significantly to the platform’s popularity in the country.

Guru’s contribution went beyond just creating music he represented India on the global stage through his work. His music’s universal appeal, blending Punjabi beats with contemporary sounds, captivated audiences worldwide and positioned India prominently in the global music industry.

By crossing the 14-billion-view milestone, Guru Randhawa has not only redefined success for Indian artists but also proven the immense potential of Indian music to connect with audiences across borders. This achievement is a testament to his talent, dedication, and vision for putting Indian music on the world map through YouTube.

Guru Randhawa Drake Travis Scott DJ Khaled Billie Eilish Dua Lipa
